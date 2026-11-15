Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kings

The Flames are back in California, kicking off a three-game swing tonight in Hollywood for the first meeting of the season against the Kings.

Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast, with radio coverage provided by QR Calgary.

As per the lines used in warmups, tonight's projected lines and pairings are as follows:

FORWARDS

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome

Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Adam Klapka

William Stromgren - Jonathan Castagna - Aydar Suniev

DEFENCE

Joel Hanley - Simon Nemec

Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf