Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kings

The Flames are back in California, kicking off a three-game swing tonight in Hollywood for the first meeting of the season against the Kings.
Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast, with radio coverage provided by QR Calgary.
As per the lines used in warmups, tonight's projected lines and pairings are as follows:
FORWARDS
Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome
Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Adam Klapka
William Stromgren - Jonathan Castagna - Aydar Suniev
DEFENCE
Joel Hanley - Simon Nemec
Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf