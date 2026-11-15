Crowned 'Em!

LOS ANGELES — No better way to start a road trip than with two points!

And that's just what the Flames did, thanks to a 3-2 triumph over the Kings Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

Yegor Sharangovich had a goal and an assist, while Morgan Frost and Matvei Gridin also lit the lamp for the visitors, and Dustin Wolf continued his career dominance over California clubs with a 28-save performance in goal.