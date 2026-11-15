Crowned 'Em!

Flames kick off three-game swing with 3-2 win over Kings

261114_CGYatLAK_final
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

LOS ANGELES — No better way to start a road trip than with two points!

And that's just what the Flames did, thanks to a 3-2 triumph over the Kings Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

Yegor Sharangovich had a goal and an assist, while Morgan Frost and Matvei Gridin also lit the lamp for the visitors, and Dustin Wolf continued his career dominance over California clubs with a 28-save performance in goal.

The Turning Point:

The game was all square at 1-1, just past the midway mark of the third period, when the Flames found just the spark to reclaim the lead. Martin Pospisil threw a hit in the far corner of the Los Angeles zone, then again got into the fray with Matvei Gridin in the left-wing circle. 

Pospisil freed the puck, and Gridin pounced on it and picked his spot, firing the disc past Anton Forsberg for his sixth goal of the season at the 11:21 mark of the final stanza.

Gridin tallies late in third to give Flames lead

Second Period Saves:

Dustin Wolf's success rate in his home state of California is well-documented.

And the former L.A. Junior King delivered more brilliance Saturday evening, particularly in the middle frame, starting with a right pad kick save off Erik Haula just past the one-minute mark.

Wolf got to an Adrian Kempe redirect on a Kings odd-man rush shortly after Morgan Frost's opening goal, the L.A. forward attempted to push a hard centring pass goalward with his back skate.

The piece de resistance, though, came late in the period, again off Haula, who banged the puck into what he surely thought was a wide open cage at Wolf's back post, but once again, the Flames netminder showed cat-like reflexes to get his left pad down and in the way, making the most difficult of his 14 second-period stops flawlessly.

Wolf with a stellar save against Erik Haula

Ice Chips:

Wolf improved his career record against the Kings to 5-1-0, while concurrently running his career mark against California-based sides to 21-5-2 ... Sharangovich extended his point streak to three games and now has six points in his last five games ... Jake Middleton led the Flames with eight shot attempts.

Stat Pack:

Shots: CGY 31, LAK 24

Powerplay: CGY 0-3, LAK 0-3

Faceoffs: CGY 42.1%, LAK 57.9%

Hits: CGY xx, LAK xx

Blocked Shots: CGY 19, LAK 29

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 20, LAK x29

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 11, LAK 11

Lines & Pairings:

FORWARDS

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome

Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Adam Klapka

William Stromgren - Jonathan Castagna - Aydar Suniev

DEFENCEMEN

Joel Hanley - Simon Nemec

Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf (starter)

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

Coming soon.

What's Next:

The three-game road trip continues Sunday evening in Anaheim at 7 p.m. ABT, before wrapping up Tuesday in San Jose at 9 p.m. ABT.

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