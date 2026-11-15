Crowned 'Em!

Second Period Saves:
Dustin Wolf's success rate in his home state of California is well-documented.
And the former L.A. Junior King delivered more brilliance Saturday evening, particularly in the middle frame, starting with a right pad kick save off Erik Haula just past the one-minute mark.
Wolf got to an Adrian Kempe redirect on a Kings odd-man rush shortly after Morgan Frost's opening goal, the L.A. forward attempted to push a hard centring pass goalward with his back skate.
The piece de resistance, though, came late in the period, again off Haula, who banged the puck into what he surely thought was a wide open cage at Wolf's back post, but once again, the Flames netminder showed cat-like reflexes to get his left pad down and in the way, making the most difficult of his 14 second-period stops flawlessly.