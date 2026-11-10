'Never Felt More Comfortable'

Flames prospect Hoskin among NCAA's scoring leaders

261110_Hoskin
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

The stats jump off the page.

But this season, Flames prospect Trevor Hoskin is out to prove he can do more than just score.

The 22-year-old starts the week tied for fourth among NCAA point-getters, amassing 15 in his Merrimack College side’s first nine games, but as he continues his third collegiate season, the 2024 draftee says he’s putting in the work to become a well-rounded prospect.

“I just feel like I’ve grown my game all-around,” Hoskin shared over the phone this week, following a four-point effort this past Friday night against Holy Cross. “The offence has always kinda been there, but defensively I think I’ve been solid. I’ve been working with the coaching staff to get that part of my game down, all the little details that I’m trying to excel at. 

“I’ve never felt more comfortable in a season, in my career in the NCAA. I just try to keep stacking days and get ready for the next one.”

His Warriors have come out to play, too, skating to a 6-1-2 record and No. 15 ranking in the NCAA Division I polls. But Hoskin, in his second year at Merrimack following a freshman season at Niagara, figures the strong start is a carry-over from a memorable 2025-26 season that saw his eighth-seeded side upset the top three teams in the conference en route to the Warriors’ first-ever Hockey East crown.

“It was an incredible finish to the year,” Hoskin recalled. “We won the conference, then lost a tough one to North Dakota. At the end of last year, we knew we had a lot of guys coming back - our top six, in particular. Just having that confidence, we felt like we were building something special last year, it’s really helped us. 

“I’ve played with the linemates I’m playing with right now essentially all year (last year) and to finish off when we went on that run. The chemistry we had last year, it’s clicking right away.”

A fourth-round pick by the Flames in the 2024 Draft, Hoskin’s pro pathway has been one less traveled. Selected in his third year of Draft eligiblity, Hoskin entered the Flames fold following a 100-point campaign with the OJHL’s Cobourg Cougars and since heading south to college, the Belleville, Ont. product has continued to shine offensively. 

At Niagara, he was the Atlantic Hockey conference rookie of the year in 2025 after putting up 39 points in 36 games. That led to a transfer to Merrimack - a school Hoskin said two summers ago made him feel right at home, right away - and a 35-point sophomore campaign last winter.

In his spare time, Hoskin says he keeps tabs on the Flames and the AHL’s Wranglers, watching the organization’s pro players, their on-ice habits, and the team’s systems play.

That’s when he’s not following the women’s game. Hoskin’s girlfriend, Zoe Uens, was selected by Montreal in this past summer’s PWHL Draft following four seasons of NCAA hockey at Quinnipiac.

“It was so cool, they did such an amazing job and the venue was incredible,” Hoskin said of the PWHL Draft, which was held at Detroit’s iconic Fox Theatre this past June. “I have a sister (older sibling Alexa) who also played at Quinnipiac, I see women’s hockey, how special it really is. I’m just excited for her and the growth of the women’s game.

“She (Uens) pushes me, too. We train together in the summers and she’s so dialled in on her craft. She also plays defence, so she can give me tips on that side of the puck.”

Merrimack’s men’s side will put their strong start on the line against a conference rival this weekend. The Warriors face Providence - the same No.-1 seed they knocked off in the Hockey East quarter-final last spring - in a home-and-home set beginning Friday night in Rhode Island.

As the club’s leading scorer, Hoskin will no doubt be asked to contribute on the scoresheet. But as he continues to work toward the pro game, he’s willing to do whatever it takes, on both sides of the puck.

“When Calgary drafted me, I was a high-offence guy,” he said. “I’ve never been too heavily-relied on defensively but hopefully, when I get to the next level, I’m going to have to play all around. 

“I just need to be able to play all positions and honestly, I feel like I’ve never been in a better spot than I am right now with that.”

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