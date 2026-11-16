Projected Lineup - Flames @ Ducks

The three-game, California road trip continues Sunday evening for the Flames, as they face the Ducks for the fourth and final time during the 2026-27 regular season at 7 p.m. ABT.

Sportsnet 1 will carry the television broadcast, with radio coverage provided by QR Calgary.

As per the lines used in warmups, tonight's projected lines and pairings are as follows:

FORWARDS

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome

Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Adam Klapka

William Stromgren - Jonathan Castagna - Aydar Suniev

DEFENCE

Joel Hanley - Simon Nemec

Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley