Projected Lineup - Flames @ Ducks

The three-game, California road trip continues Sunday evening for the Flames, as they face the Ducks for the fourth and final time during the 2026-27 regular season at 7 p.m. ABT.
Sportsnet 1 will carry the television broadcast, with radio coverage provided by QR Calgary.
As per the lines used in warmups, tonight's projected lines and pairings are as follows:
FORWARDS
Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome
Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Adam Klapka
William Stromgren - Jonathan Castagna - Aydar Suniev
DEFENCE
Joel Hanley - Simon Nemec
Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Devin Cooley