Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Rangers

Lines and pairings for tonight's game against New York

projected nyr nov.11
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames' three-game homestand draws to a close Wednesday with a visit from the New York Rangers at 6:30 p.m. MT.

Amazon Prime will carry the television broadcast, with radio coverage provided by QR Calgary.

As per the lines used in warmups, tonight's projected lines and pairings are as follows:

FORWARDS

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome

Aydar Suniev - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich

Brennan Othmann - Jonathan Castagna - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Joel Hanley - Simon Nemec

Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley

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