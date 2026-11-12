Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Rangers

The Flames' three-game homestand draws to a close Wednesday with a visit from the New York Rangers at 6:30 p.m. MT.
Amazon Prime will carry the television broadcast, with radio coverage provided by QR Calgary.
As per the lines used in warmups, tonight's projected lines and pairings are as follows:
FORWARDS
Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome
Aydar Suniev - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich
Brennan Othmann - Jonathan Castagna - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Joel Hanley - Simon Nemec
Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Devin Cooley