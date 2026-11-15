'We Did A Good Job'

Klapka eyeing more success with new line

Klapkamain
By Ty Pilson
CalgaryFlames.com

ANAHEIM – Big Man, Big Plays.

It’s become Adam Klapka's calling card and he continued to live up to that billing Saturday night in a 3-2 victory over the Kings to start this three-game California road swing that continues tonight against the Ducks (7 p.m. ABT, Sportsnet 1).

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Elevated onto a line with Morgan Frost and Yegor Sharangovich, he didn’t get an assist on paper but played a pivotal role on the opening goal, circling the neutral zone before swooping in and hitting Kings defenceman Cody Ceci at the L.A. blueline which caused a turnover. That led to a 2-on-1 for his new linemates, Frost one-timing a feed from Sharangovich in the first period.

Sharangovich later iced the game with the empty-net winner.

Frost wires home a lovely one-timer off feed from Sharangovich

It was exactly what he was put on that line to do when he swapped in for Aydar Suniev: add some physicality and mayhem to provide opportunities for the new trio.

“I don’t really know if I’ve ever really played with him in my time here, so definitely something a little different,” said Frost after the game. “I think Sharky and I were a little excited about it. Obviously Suniev is a great skater, very offensive, makes a lot of plays, but I feel like us three as a line together, we just weren’t getting the puck back enough. All three of us aren’t the most physical guys, so I feel like it was a perfect switch at this time just to kind of get us going.

“I mean, he’s obviously six-eight, I don’t even know what he weighs,” smiled Frost, “but he’ll get the puck back for you and I feel like that was the perfect example of it on the goal, he just creates a little chaos and gets the puck to us and then Sharky made a great pass. So, yeah, excited to play with him and I thought he played great tonight.”

Klapka finished the night plus-2 with 14:50 of ice time and, not surprisingly, had six hits which was tied for tops in the tilt for his side along with Martin Pospisil.

“It was a good for the first game,” said Klapka at the team hotel after Sunday’s morning meetings. “It was a little bit different, but I think I’ll get used to it quick and I think we did a good job.”

That’s the key for Klapka. He said it doesn’t matter where he slots in or who he plays with, he’s comfortable and confident in his game and knows he can adjust quickly.

“You know, I think I figured it out for me,” he explained. “It’s like it doesn’t matter which line I’m on. I don’t change my identity and my role. So, I feel like I can play with anybody if you stay with your role. There’s maybe more little plays you have to make sometimes, but I feel like I handled it pretty well.”

Klapka has continued to develop and polish his skill set, combining his physicality with a great set of hands and the ability to create offence and put the puck in the net when the opportunity presents. He has four goals and seven points in 20 skates this campaign, trending up from the six goals and 18 points he posted in 79 games last season.

That versatility of play, similar to Pospisil, allows a great deal of flexibility for head coach Ryan Huska when icing his lineup.  

“I feel the guys playing with us, they know to put the puck deep for us, we're just gonna go there and get that back for them,” said Klapka. “Me and Posp, it’s kind of like our game and we love to go and bang, bang, bang people up sometimes. And if they make a nice play for us, we can score some goals. So, I feel it works for both sides. The coaches know they can use us on different lines and we can help the other guys.”

Klapka2

Tonight the Flames face a much different foe in the Ducks, a team that does less banging-and-crashing than the Kings and looks to get opposing teams out of their groove and then pounce on the opportunities that creates.

Sunday’s meetings focused on what the Flames need to do to be successful and avoid falling into that trap.

“If we play the structure and don’t give them the odd-man rushes, I feel like we have a pretty good chance to handle this game tonight,” said Klapka. “Play our structure and be responsible for the bluelines; I feel like it’s going to be a good night.”

Huska is obviously hoping for the same, with an encore performance from the new line.

“I really liked the Frost line,” Huska told media Sunday morning. “I thought they did a really good job. I mean, they scored a couple of our goals for sure and that’s an important thing. But I thought they had some chemistry early on, and Adam did what we were hoping he was going to do: he played a big-man game and allowed the other guys to kind of do their thing.

“So hopefully they can pick up where they left off last night.”

"The games have been close"

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