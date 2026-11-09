Flames Future Watch Update - 09.11.26

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in the NCAA, OHL, WHL, and overseas

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By Torie Peterson
CalgaryFlames.com

With the 2026-27 season underway, Flames prospects have hit the ice in the NCAA, OHL, WHL, and overseas.

Take a look at how players are doing through the opening month and a half of the 2026-27 season:

NCAA

Cade Littler - Centre - Arizona State

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
9
1
3
4

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Denver

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
10
0
0
0

Aidan Lane - Forward - Harvard

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
4
2
1
3

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Miami

Record
GAA
Save Percentage
Shutouts
1-0-0
2.01
.909
0

Henry Mews - Defence - Michigan

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
9
0
5
5

Jack Hextall - Centre - Michigan State

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
8
2
2
4

Cullen Potter - Centre - Michigan State

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
8
1
2
4

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Merrimack

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
9
4
11
15

 

Hoskin, Calgary's fourth-round pick in 2024, heads into the week on a four-game point streak which has seen him pot three goals and 11 points. He now leads Merrimack in scoring with 15 points through nine games. He is currently tied for fourth in NCAA scoring.

Carson Carels - Defence - North Dakota

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
9
0
4
4

Cole Reschny - Centre - North Dakota

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
9
5
5
10

Luke Misa - Forward - Penn State

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
8
1
1
2

Ethan Wyttenbach - Forward - Quinnipiac

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
9
5
9
14

Wyttenbach, Calgary's fifth-round pick in 2025, heads into the week on a three-game point streak. He leads the Bobcats in scoring with 14 points in nine games.

Egor Barabanov - Forward - UMass

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
11
2
4
6

Max Curran - Forward - UMass

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
8
0
0
0

Tobias Trejbal - Goaltender - UMass

Record
GAA
Save Percentage
Shutouts
1-1-0
3.76
.878
0

OHL

Simon Katolicky - Forward - Sarnia Sting

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
20
5
4
9

WHL

Bode Laylin - Defence - Calgary Hitmen

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
18
2
8
10

Jakob Leander - Defence - Calgary Hitmen

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
17
0
3
3

Mace'o Phillips - Defence - Medicine Hat Tigers

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
17
1
4
5

Chase Harrington - Forward - Spokane Chiefs

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
14
6
18
24

 

Joe Iginla - Forward - Vancouver Giants

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
18
7
6
13

International

Theo Stockselius - Centre - Djurgardens IF

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
15
3
3
6

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Olimpiya Kirovo-Chepetsk

Record
GAA
Save Percentage
Shutouts
4-6-1
2.18
.923
0

Alan Shaikhlislamov - Forward - Tolpar Ufa

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
13
9
8
17

Yan Matveiko - Centre - Zvezda Moskva

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
19
4
4
8

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