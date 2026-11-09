Flames Future Watch Update - 09.11.26

With the 2026-27 season underway, Flames prospects have hit the ice in the NCAA, OHL, WHL, and overseas.
Take a look at how players are doing through the opening month and a half of the 2026-27 season:
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in the NCAA, OHL, WHL, and overseas
With the 2026-27 season underway, Flames prospects have hit the ice in the NCAA, OHL, WHL, and overseas.
Take a look at how players are doing through the opening month and a half of the 2026-27 season:
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
9
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
Record
|
GAA
|
Save Percentage
|
Shutouts
|
1-0-0
|
2.01
|
.909
|
0
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
9
|
0
|
5
|
5
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
8
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
9
|
4
|
11
|
15
Hoskin, Calgary's fourth-round pick in 2024, heads into the week on a four-game point streak which has seen him pot three goals and 11 points. He now leads Merrimack in scoring with 15 points through nine games. He is currently tied for fourth in NCAA scoring.
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
9
|
0
|
4
|
4
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
9
|
5
|
5
|
10
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
9
|
5
|
9
|
14
Wyttenbach, Calgary's fifth-round pick in 2025, heads into the week on a three-game point streak. He leads the Bobcats in scoring with 14 points in nine games.
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
11
|
2
|
4
|
6
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Record
|
GAA
|
Save Percentage
|
Shutouts
|
1-1-0
|
3.76
|
.878
|
0
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
20
|
5
|
4
|
9
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
18
|
2
|
8
|
10
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
17
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
17
|
1
|
4
|
5
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
14
|
6
|
18
|
24
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
18
|
7
|
6
|
13
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
15
|
3
|
3
|
6
|
Record
|
GAA
|
Save Percentage
|
Shutouts
|
4-6-1
|
2.18
|
.923
|
0
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
13
|
9
|
8
|
17
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
19
|
4
|
4
|
8