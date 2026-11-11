5 Things - Flames vs. Rangers

1. Make Hay At Home

It's a rare thing. A full Flames practice inside the Scotiabank Saddledome.

And after tonight's contest against the Rangers, during which Calgary will wrap up their three-game homestand (GET TICKETS), the sight of red sweaters on 'Dome ice will be rarer still.

That's because after this evening's game, the Flames will enter a 19-game run-in to the Holiday Break that features 14 road games, 10 of which will be contested in the Eastern Conference.

For a team feeling pretty good about their home form, it's one last opportunity to keep those good feelings going, ahead of a three-game jaunt to the Golden State that begins Saturday night.

At Tuesday's practice, Calgary had reinforcements among their forward ranks. Sam Honzek skated with the main group for the first time since suffering an injury in early October, while Jonathan Huberdeau shedded the yellow 'non-contact' sweater and was a fuller participant in drills.

"He's getting better, closer, for sure," Huska said of Honzek, who's missed the last 14 games. "When he skates full and in a contact jersey, he is closer. He’s doing the necessary things that he has to do to get back in the lineup.

As for Huberdeau, who underwent hip surgery in February?

"This is his next step, so you'll see him in a bunch of our practices, like full contact now," explained Huska. "And he's continuing to ramp his game up, so it's a real positive sign.

"I think that's a big reason why we had some good energy on the ice today too. Seeing him out there again and getting into battles in different situations where he's fully involved again."

One player who might well slot into the lineup Wednesday after missing time with injury is forward Brennan Othmann. The winger has missed five games with an upper-body injury sustained in Edmonton two weeks ago.

And for Othmann, originally drafted by the Rangers 16th-overall in 2021, the return couldn't come at a better time.

"I’m looking forward to playing against those guys for sure," Othmann said Tuesday. "I think it’s going to be an exciting game for everyone - for myself, too, selfishly - but I think everyone’s looking forward to it."

Othmann was acquired by the Flames at last season's Trade Deadline in a 1-for-1 swap for prospect Jacob Battaglia, and since arriving in Calgary, he's gotten into eight NHL contests, and made an opening-night roster for the first time in his young NHL career.

That doesn't go unnoticed for the 23-year-old, who played 42 contests for the Blueshirts before the trade West last March.

"The goal at the start of the year … was to kind of win the trade, I guess, in a sense, by making the team and proving that I am an NHL player," he explained. "I think I’ve been doing that and I want to keep doing that. Nothing’s guaranteed, I still gotta build currency with the coaching staff, the organization, the players.

"There’s definitely a little fire going into tomorrow, so I’m looking forward to it."