'Be Great To Meet Him'

But Monday, the netminder admitted he’s taken the time to watch Murashov’s overtures, adding the Pittsburgh goalie isn’t the only colleague he’s heard from since going viral over the past few weeks.

“I had a couple other guys reach out too, who I've met over the years, which was great,” Cooley said Monday. “I saw Mackenzie Blackwood, who I played with in San Jose, give me a little shout out.

“As goalies, we are in a very unique position. We're basically playing a totally different sport than what other guys on the team are. I think everybody understands what I'm talking about and they really resonate with it, but just no one really speaks about it too much.”

It’s been a remarkable new chapter in Cooley’s time here, a tenure that includes conversations on jazz music, pet rabbits and more.

But clearly, his mantra of playing goal in a flow state - using his unconscious brain - has not only helped the 29-year-old post five wins and a .914 save percentage over eight games this season, but also has clearly inspired others, too.

The Flames and Penguins will meet twice this season, with the front half of that two-game series slated for the Steel City in 16 days’ time.

It was at PPG Paints Arena last January, too, that Cooley shrugged off illness to deliver one of his best performances of the year, a 27-save effort in a 2-1 Calgary win.

This year’s visit might call for a head-nod, a stick-tap, or even a post-game chit-chat for Cooley and Murashov.

To show appreciation for one’s craft - both in the crease and in front of a microphone.

“I try to be friendly with everybody,” Cooley smiled. "I think during warmups or whatever, I might say ‘Hi' and see how it is, because people are very different in how they approach the game when it's game time, like some guys do not want to be talked to at all. Some guys want to talk, they want to catch up, they want to have fun, and so you just kind of want to play it by ear.

“For me, I could go either way. But yeah, it’d be great to meet him.”