'Be Great To Meet Him'

Cooley's words inspirational for fellow NHL goalies

261109_Cooley
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

He’s seen the shoutout.

And amid his day job as a professional puck-stopper, Devin Cooley is truly embracing the role of goalie spokesman, too.

Cooley was mentioned by name by Penguins rookie Sergei Murashov over the weekend, after the young Russian collected his first victory of the season Saturday in Los Angeles following his first win of the 2026-27 campaign.

“I think most of the goalies (are) going through something like he’s talking about, but not a lot who actually speak aloud,” Murashov said in his post-game availability Saturday. “Thank you to him for what he’s saying, it genuinely just helps me.”

We’ve all seen the quotes, some which pre-date Cooley’s arrival with the Flames organization in the summer of 2024. Honest, stream-of-consciousness thought that inspires and motivates.

“I’m glad I can do something instead of just (playing) a sport, ‘cause that doesn’t really make a huge impact on humanity,” Cooley shared when asked about the shoutout following a 32-save performance against the Flyers Sunday evening.

"It was awesome to see"

But Monday, the netminder admitted he’s taken the time to watch Murashov’s overtures, adding the Pittsburgh goalie isn’t the only colleague he’s heard from since going viral over the past few weeks.

“I had a couple other guys reach out too, who I've met over the years, which was great,” Cooley said Monday. “I saw Mackenzie Blackwood, who I played with in San Jose, give me a little shout out. 

“As goalies, we are in a very unique position. We're basically playing a totally different sport than what other guys on the team are. I think everybody understands what I'm talking about and they really resonate with it, but just no one really speaks about it too much.”

It’s been a remarkable new chapter in Cooley’s time here, a tenure that includes conversations on jazz music, pet rabbits and more. 

But clearly, his mantra of playing goal in a flow state - using his unconscious brain - has not only helped the 29-year-old post five wins and a .914 save percentage over eight games this season, but also has clearly inspired others, too.

The Flames and Penguins will meet twice this season, with the front half of that two-game series slated for the Steel City in 16 days’ time. 

It was at PPG Paints Arena last January, too, that Cooley shrugged off illness to deliver one of his best performances of the year, a 27-save effort in a 2-1 Calgary win.

This year’s visit might call for a head-nod, a stick-tap, or even a post-game chit-chat for Cooley and Murashov.

To show appreciation for one’s craft - both in the crease and in front of a microphone.

“I try to be friendly with everybody,” Cooley smiled. "I think during warmups or whatever, I might say ‘Hi' and see how it is, because people are very different in how they approach the game when it's game time, like some guys do not want to be talked to at all. Some guys want to talk, they want to catch up, they want to have fun, and so you just kind of want to play it by ear. 

“For me, I could go either way. But yeah, it’d be great to meet him.”

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