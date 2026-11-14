'Leading By Example'

LOS ANGELES — You learn a thing or two when you play 1,165 regular-season games in the NHL.

But perhaps the most important lesson is that to be successful you have to constantly keep learning.

You can always get better, both on and off the ice.

Mikael Backlund sits second all-time in games played for the Flames, as he chases down franchise legend Jarome Iginla (1,219) for the top spot. He’s seen a lot and done a lot over the years, that experience and the leadership pedigree he’s displayed earning him the captaincy of the team back on Sept. 27, 2023.

Heading into this campaign, new challenges awaited him leading a group that had seen a lot of turnover and were welcoming many new, young players into the fold.

As he’s always done, he welcomed it head on.

“I embrace it for sure,” said Backlund, following team meetings ahead of tonight’s tilt with the Kings to open up a three-game, California road swing. “It was really hard to lose all the players that we did last year, some good friends, and they were good leaders, too. They helped me out in different ways. So, (I went into) the season with a little different approach, but we still have some new veteran guys, but definitely a younger team.

“I had the summer as a time to think about it, reflect, and I was excited to come in here and embrace it and help these young guys to be the best they can be, and help them here early in their careers.”

The waters were choppy to begin the season, but Backlund provided a steady hand on the rudder as a rough start segued into some success on the ice, keeping everyone focused on the task at hand and the plan they had laid out, not just with words but also actions.

“In the early start there, when the team was struggling, you’re just trying to help guys and also grind yourself and push through it, and lead by example; play hard and practice hard,” said Backlund. “I thought the guys did a great job early, though we were losing, to stick with it and battle hard in practice and grind through and then eventually came the results.

“You know, when you’re winning, things are a little easier, you don’t have to talk as much and you can kind of ride along a little more. It’s when things get hard that you have to step up more, both by communicating, and also by leading by example.”