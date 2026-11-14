'Leading By Example'

Backlund relishing ever-evolving role as Captain

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By Ty Pilson
CalgaryFlames.com

LOS ANGELES — You learn a thing or two when you play 1,165 regular-season games in the NHL.

But perhaps the most important lesson is that to be successful you have to constantly keep learning.

You can always get better, both on and off the ice.

Mikael Backlund sits second all-time in games played for the Flames, as he chases down franchise legend Jarome Iginla (1,219) for the top spot. He’s seen a lot and done a lot over the years, that experience and the leadership pedigree he’s displayed earning him the captaincy of the team back on Sept. 27, 2023.

Heading into this campaign, new challenges awaited him leading a group that had seen a lot of turnover and were welcoming many new, young players into the fold.

As he’s always done, he welcomed it head on.

“I embrace it for sure,” said Backlund, following team meetings ahead of tonight’s tilt with the Kings to open up a three-game, California road swing. “It was really hard to lose all the players that we did last year, some good friends, and they were good leaders, too. They helped me out in different ways. So, (I went into) the season with a little different approach, but we still have some new veteran guys, but definitely a younger team.

“I had the summer as a time to think about it, reflect, and I was excited to come in here and embrace it and help these young guys to be the best they can be, and help them here early in their careers.”

The waters were choppy to begin the season, but Backlund provided a steady hand on the rudder as a rough start segued into some success on the ice, keeping everyone focused on the task at hand and the plan they had laid out, not just with words but also actions.

“In the early start there, when the team was struggling, you’re just trying to help guys and also grind yourself and push through it, and lead by example; play hard and practice hard,” said Backlund. “I thought the guys did a great job early, though we were losing, to stick with it and battle hard in practice and grind through and then eventually came the results.

“You know, when you’re winning, things are a little easier, you don’t have to talk as much and you can kind of ride along a little more. It’s when things get hard that you have to step up more, both by communicating, and also by leading by example.”

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Being a leader is tough, but just like improving at his craft on the ice, Backlund puts the same thought and preparation into that role.

“I heard something today that LeBron James talked about, it was sent over to me,” said Backlund. “How, you know, he’s not an expert at mental strength, but that he felt he can share his experiences about how you can grow as a person. So, I feel like that’s what I’m trying to do; share what I’ve been through and what I’ve learned over the years.

“I try to find out what the best players do when it comes to any way to prepare on the mental and physical part. How I can improve myself all the time. I really enjoy watching documentaries when you get to know some players or teams in other sports, what they do, what the greats do, and how they prepare and all that, so I can be better.”

He recognizes that nothing is a one-size-fits-all, so he tailors his approach, advice and guidance through that lens.  

“I try and adjust to the players and the group, everyone’s different,” he explained. “Every personality is a little different. You know, recently, I was asked how I would feel if another player told me different things. How would I react to it? And to just think about that, too. If a veteran player I played with or looked up to talked to me, how would I react? So, I try and think about that.”

Backlund shares some of the players that shaped him with their leadership, not surprisingly mentioning two that also wore the C in Calgary: Iginla and Mark Giordano. He also singles out Robyn Regehr and Matt Stajan for having an impact on how he’s developed his own style and methods.

“It is challenging at times, it’s a lot at times, too,” said Backlund of the pressure he shoulders in his role. “I try to surround myself with people (who can help with that). The coaching staff is great, I talk to a lot of our trainers, too, just to get some things off my chest.

“(Dr.) Karen (MacNeill) just came aboard here on the team with mental health performance, and I’ve had a personal mental coach for three years now, and just nice to talk to them, too. I feel like I feel more pressure now than before when I was captain.

“I mean I put it on myself, too,” smiled Backlund. “It can be hard at times but, again, I am really proud and really enjoying being the captain and I’m really proud of it, especially a Canadian team.”

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Backlund and the Flames look to improve their place in the standings on this trip after going 1-2-0 on their recent three-game homestand. They have been better at home (6-5-0) than the road (2-5-1), but no matter where they hit the ice, executing their game plan and being more consistent in their overall play in each game, from start to finish, remains the priority.

“We just had a meeting here and talked about it,” said Backlund. “And coach asked us in the room what we thought about it, our thoughts, and I just said the biggest thing is we’ve got to learn that when we play to our identity and play the right way, we’re a really good team. And when we get away from it, that’s when we get into trouble.

“So, I feel like when we play with energy and play with our identity, we’re a really hard team to play against and that’s got to be the mindset.”

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