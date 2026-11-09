Answered The Bell

Talk about a gutsy win.

On the day the Flames discovered they would be without the services of one of their top defencemen for the remainder of the season, Calgary did everything but roll over.

The Flames got two goals from blueliners in Kevin Bahl's absence, and erased three separate one-goal deficits before Matt Coronato's goal at 4:08 of overtime secured a 4-3 triumph at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Zayne Parekh, Zach Whitecloud and Joel Farabee had the other Calgary markers, while Devin Cooley marked his return to action with a 32-save performance as the Flames won on home ice for the sixth time in their last seven tries.