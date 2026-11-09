Answered The Bell

Flames rally for 4-3 OT win over Flyers

261108_CGYvsPHI
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

Talk about a gutsy win. 

On the day the Flames discovered they would be without the services of one of their top defencemen for the remainder of the season, Calgary did everything but roll over.

The Flames got two goals from blueliners in Kevin Bahl's absence, and erased three separate one-goal deficits before Matt Coronato's goal at 4:08 of overtime secured a 4-3 triumph at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Zayne Parekh, Zach Whitecloud and Joel Farabee had the other Calgary markers, while Devin Cooley marked his return to action with a 32-save performance as the Flames won on home ice for the sixth time in their last seven tries.

Check out all the highlights from overtime victory against Flyers

A hat, high-vis & the OT winner... Not a bad day at the office

The Decider:

Chance after chance at both ends of the rink in the four-plus minutes of overtime, but it took a Coronato snapshot to end proceedings Sunday. 

After a pair of confident stops from Devin Cooley, the winger accepted a pass from Matvei Gridin on an odd-man rush. He picked his spot, wound up and fired the puck past Dan Vladar’s blocker hand for his eighth career game-winning goal and second career overtime marker (the other coming Nov. 5, 2024 at Montreal).

In-Zayne:

Welcome (back) to the highlight reel, Zayne Parekh!

The Flames defenceman earned the biggest crowd pop of the night with a terrific solo effort to tie the contest at 1-1 at the 15:26 mark of the first period. Parekh grabbed the puck at the blue line, danced through two Flyers defenders to the left circle, pivoted, then fired the puck into the top corner over Dan Vladar’s glove hand for his second goal of the campaign.

It was an eerily similar play - and shot placement - to his masterpiece in last season’s finale against the Kings. And it’s safe to say, too, that Parekh is heating up. Six of his eight points this season have come since Oct. 24.

Parekh scores second of season to tie game

Cool Grab:

Devin Cooley made his best save early in the second period, and it was a ten-beller. 

Philadelphia created an odd-man rush through the neutral zone, Cole Knuble carried the puck into the Flames end on left wing before sifting a pass across to linemate Owen Tippett. But Cooley, making his return to the crease for the first time since being injured in Edmonton Oct. 28, anticipated well, and read the play beautifully, lunging across his crease to snag Tippett’s effort from the bottom of the right circle.

It was a big moment in the game, too. The Flyers had scored on the previous shift to take a 2-1 lead, and Cooley’s save kept that scoreline static before Zach Whitecloud scored an equalizer just over three minutes later.

Cooley with a stellar stop on Owen Tippett

First As A Flame:

Zach Whitecloud waited 48-and-a-half games to light the lamp in Calgary silks. But his tally at 5:59 of the middle frame couldn’t have come at a better time. 

Whitecloud accepted a pass from winger Aydar Suniev at the right point, stepping into a snapshot that beat Vladar clean to the blocker side from distance, helping the home side even the score at two goals apiece.

The veteran defender now has 24 (regular season) goals for his NHL career, all of which until Sunday had come during his time with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Whitecloud scores a gem to knot game in second period

Breakaway Beauty:

Trailing 3-2 in the third period, the Flames were forced into a penalty-kill when Aydar Suniev caught Tyson Foerster with a high-stick at the 6:43 mark.

But that posed no problems in Calgary's search for an equalizer. Martin Pospisil poked a loose puck into open space at the Flames blue line, springing Farabee free on a short-handed breakaway. Farabee deked to the backhand, slipping the disc through Vladar for his team-leading seventh goal of the season, and first against his former Philadelphia teammates.

Farabee goes in all alone and scores shorthanded

Ice Chips:

Yegor Sharangovich finished with two assists ... Farabee led the Flames with five shots on goal ... Whitecloud logged the most ice-time of any Calgary skater, playing 22:19 ... The Flames have won 12 of their last 15 games against the Flyers dating back to the 2018-19 season.

Stat Pack:

Shots: CGY 26, PHI 35

Powerplay: CGY 0-2, PHI 1-3

Faceoffs: CGY 51.5%, PHI 48.5%

Hits: CGY 21, PHI 25

Blocked Shots: CGY 19, PHI 18

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 21, PHI 29

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 7, PHI 14

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Flames vs. Flyers 08.11.26

Lines & Pairings:

FORWARDS

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome

Aydar Suniev - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich

William Stromgren - Jonathan Castagna - Adam Klapka

DEFENCEMEN

Joel Hanley - Simon Nemec

Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Devin Cooley (starter)

Dustin Wolf

They Said It:

"I just felt like I could beat him"

"Left it all out there"

"It was awesome to see"

Head coach with his thoughts on tonight's victory over Flyers

What's Next:

Calgary's three-game homestand draws to a close Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. MT versus the New York Rangers. GET TICKETS

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