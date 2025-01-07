Certified Hockey Mom

It was the Roar heard around the globe.

When Rusty Coleman seized the moment and debuted a never-before-heard nickname for his son, Blake, it set off a chain reaction that took the hockey world by storm.

“At least it got my goal song changed – which I needed to get done,” laughed the Texas Tiger himself, having upgraded from the 1966 version of Working in a Coal Mine to a Katy Perry classic that he even he admits was all the rage in the clubs back in the day. “It might be a lateral move.

“But I did see a ‘Texas Tiger Fireworks’ stand in Texas when I was driving to the lake over Christmas, so it might be gaining some momentum.”

One wonders …

Does Mom, Sandy, have something in the works here to top that viral sensation from a year ago?

“We're still not really sure where it came from, but the name seems to have stuck,” she said.

“I think my husband wins with that one.

“But as long as get a couple of wins this week, we’ll be happy.”

Certainly, the bar was set high last year when the dads helped the Flames go a perfect 2-for-2 with wins over Arizona and Vegas.

For the Colemans, the 2025 version of the family road trip is already off to a good start, with good memories flooding to the surface from the moment they and their sunny disposition touched down in SoCal.

“Driving through the city last night, we talked about how we were here when he was 10 for a youth hockey trip,” Sandy said. “I remember it clearly because we were trying to find a Catholic church on Easter Sunday, and we were doing our best balancing hockey and family.

“So, having an opportunity come on a trip like this, you do think back to when he was super young instead of the grown man he’s become.”

“Honestly, it’s like everyone’s back to feeling like they’re 10 years old again,” Blake adds.

“But then, I was telling Blake even on this trip, while we still think of them as our little boys, it hits me when I go down during warmup and you’re right up against the glass. Then, you’re like, ‘'Wow, he's in the NHL.' He's made that ultimate step.’

“It’s pretty impressive.”