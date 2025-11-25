Road Trip Journal - Part II

Monday, November 24, 10:05 a.m. PT - The player bus arrives at YVR’s South Terminal. There’s a table at the foot of the stairs where security agents check passports, then one by one, the players climb the stairs and board the plane. Nazem Kadri arrives first, and at the top of the stairs, digital producer Alex Medina waits - mini-mic and phone in hand - to ask the question of the day. One by one, the players answer about how they’ll pass the time on this long flight. Some will watch movies, some choose to catch up on sleep, while Devin Cooley and Connor Zary are among those who say they’ll be spending the trip reading.

Monday, November 24, 10:28 a.m. PT - The plane goes wheels up, and we are on our way to sunny Florida.

Monday, November 24, 3:40 p.m. CT - We speed through the air, just north of Kansas City. It’s quiet and dark on board. The broadcast team preps for Wednesday’s game in their seats while at the back of the plane, we hear a loud shout and a laugh as the players stretch their legs in the aisle. The flight crew prepares our lunch as we continue heading south.

Monday, November 24, 6:53 p.m. ET - Touchdown in Tampa after a five-hour, 25-minute flight. At 24 degrees Celsius, it’s a stark contrast to the snowstorm enveloping Calgary on this Monday. We collect our bags and file onto our respective busses, to head downtown to the hotel. The Lightning are playing at home tonight, meaning the Flames equipment staff will have to wait until morning to hang up gear and set up the visitors’ dressing room at Benchmark International Arena. “That’s ok,” Assistant Equipment Manager Ben Dumaine tells me as we collect our stuff on the tarmac. “Everything’s dry!”

Monday, November 24, 7:40 p.m. ET - Arrival at the hotel, where we’ll spend the next three nights. It’s in a good location, right across the street from the arena. After unpacking, the author heads over to check out the outdoor watch party in the arena’s front plaza. Tampa Bay leads Philadelphia 2-0 late in the second period, and there’s a huge projector screen showing the game with booming audio to the fans outside. The Flames will skate here Tuesday afternoon, and in just under 48 hours’ time, they’ll get their chance to strut their stuff on that big outdoor screen.