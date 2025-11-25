Road Trip Journal - Part II

After a win in Vancouver, the team travels to Florida

251125_Tampa
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames are embarking on a five-game, cross-continental road trip that sees the club visit Vancouver, the Sunshine State, and Carolina before wrapping up in Nashville Dec. 2. In addition to the goals, the assists, the hits and big saves, CalgaryFlames.com is compiling a Road Trip Journal to give Flames fans a peek behind the curtain into what goes into a National Hockey League road trip.

In Part II, the team opens the trip with a win in Vancouver, then makes the long trip south to Tampa …

Sunday, November 23, 3:30 p.m. PT – It’s time to head over to Rogers Arena for a 6 p.m. local puck drop. Some players walk over to the rink, others take the bus. There are a handful of autograph-seekers stationed behind a barricade at the hotel. MacKenzie Weegar, Nazem Kadri, Ryan Lomberg are among those who come over and sign, while Devin Cooley takes a selfie with a fan. As he exits the hotel, Blake Coleman spots a bike courier parked behind the fans and heads over. A quick hello, and Coleman takes off to head to work, Starbucks ‘to-go’ bag in hand.

251125_Cooley

Sunday, November 23, 4:05 p.m. PT - Dustin Wolf is starting in goal tonight, and around the corner from the Flames dressing room, he’s going through his pre-game prep. Since his junior days down the road in Everett, Wolf has made a habit of juggling before games to work on his dexterity and hand-eye coordination. So, he stands in place, earbuds in, with three balls pounding in rhythm against the wall, while he attempts to keep them in the air as he switches from two feet, to alternating on each foot to increase the level of difficulty.

Sunday, November 23, 8:32 p.m. PT - The final buzzer sounds on a 5-2 win over the Canucks. After falling behind 1:05 into the contest, the Flames storm back with goals from five different skaters, three assists from Rasmus Andersson and a 29-save performance from Wolf in goal. Andersson gets the Red Blazer from teammate Matt Coronato in the room, while Coleman poses for a photo with the puck from his third-period short-handed goal, a play that marked his 300th career point. After he was done with his post-game media duties, Coleman shared his Starbucks order. Cold brew pumpkin spice, with foam.

Rasmus earns the honours with a massive three-point night

Sunday, November 23, 9:10 p.m. PT - The first bus heads back to the hotel. The team is staying over tonight, with a long travel day on tap for Monday.

Monday, November 24, 9:00 a.m. PT - The coaches and staff mill about in front of the hotel, waiting for the 9:15 a.m. bus to leave for the airport. The bays beneath the bus are stuffed with bags. A handful of players have made their way outside to chase down morning coffees, their bus will leave just after ours, with the team’s flight to Tampa set to depart in just over an hour’s time.

Monday, November 24, 9:55 a.m. PT - The staff starts to get settled on the plane, and the player bus will arrive shortly. As he climbs up the stairs to board the plane, VP of Public Relations Sean Kelso tells us that Andersson will be named the NHL’s First Star of the Week in a matter of minutes. A deserved honour for the Flames blueliner, who led all NHL skaters with nine points over the past week and heads south to Tampa on a five-game point streak.

251125_plane

Monday, November 24, 10:05 a.m. PT - The player bus arrives at YVR’s South Terminal. There’s a table at the foot of the stairs where security agents check passports, then one by one, the players climb the stairs and board the plane. Nazem Kadri arrives first, and at the top of the stairs, digital producer Alex Medina waits - mini-mic and phone in hand - to ask the question of the day. One by one, the players answer about how they’ll pass the time on this long flight. Some will watch movies, some choose to catch up on sleep, while Devin Cooley and Connor Zary are among those who say they’ll be spending the trip reading.

Monday, November 24, 10:28 a.m. PT - The plane goes wheels up, and we are on our way to sunny Florida.

Monday, November 24, 3:40 p.m. CT - We speed through the air, just north of Kansas City. It’s quiet and dark on board. The broadcast team preps for Wednesday’s game in their seats while at the back of the plane, we hear a loud shout and a laugh as the players stretch their legs in the aisle. The flight crew prepares our lunch as we continue heading south.

Monday, November 24, 6:53 p.m. ET - Touchdown in Tampa after a five-hour, 25-minute flight. At 24 degrees Celsius, it’s a stark contrast to the snowstorm enveloping Calgary on this Monday. We collect our bags and file onto our respective busses, to head downtown to the hotel. The Lightning are playing at home tonight, meaning the Flames equipment staff will have to wait until morning to hang up gear and set up the visitors’ dressing room at Benchmark International Arena. “That’s ok,” Assistant Equipment Manager Ben Dumaine tells me as we collect our stuff on the tarmac. “Everything’s dry!”

Monday, November 24, 7:40 p.m. ET - Arrival at the hotel, where we’ll spend the next three nights. It’s in a good location, right across the street from the arena. After unpacking, the author heads over to check out the outdoor watch party in the arena’s front plaza. Tampa Bay leads Philadelphia 2-0 late in the second period, and there’s a huge projector screen showing the game with booming audio to the fans outside. The Flames will skate here Tuesday afternoon, and in just under 48 hours’ time, they’ll get their chance to strut their stuff on that big outdoor screen.

251125_outdoor

News Feed

Andersson Named NHL's First Star of the Week

VAN-quished

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canucks

Road Trip Journal - Part I

5 Things - Flames @ Canucks

'Cool' Customer

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Stars

'They've Been Fighting Hard'

5 Things - Flames vs. Stars

The Farm Report - 22.11.25

Flames Set To Host 2025 Hockey Fights Cancer Game

Sabre-Rattling!

Beecher To Debut Tonight

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Sabres

5 Things - Flames @ Sabres

Decision Dropped

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blackhawks

'It's Awesome'