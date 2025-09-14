Prospects Game Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

The Flames prospects host the Oilers prospects at the Scotiabank Saddledome Sunday.
all the action will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames App.
Based off the lines and pairings used during warmups, today's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Sam Honzek - Carter King - Matvei Gridin
Parker Bell - Carter Wilkie - Aydar Suniev
Jacob Battaglia - Nathan Brisson - Hunter Laing
Kadon McCann - Carter Wilkie - Mael Lavigne
DEFENCE
Etienne Morin - Hunter Brzustewicz
Axel Hurtig - Simon Mack
Mace'o Phillips - Colton Alain
GOALTENDERS
Arsenii Sergeev
Owen Say