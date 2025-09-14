Prospects Game Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

The Flames prospects host the Oilers prospects at the Scotiabank Saddledome Sunday.

Tickets are available HERE, for those unable to attend, all the action will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames App.

Based off the lines and pairings used during warmups, today's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Sam Honzek - Carter King - Matvei Gridin

Parker Bell - Carter Wilkie - Aydar Suniev

Jacob Battaglia - Nathan Brisson - Hunter Laing

Kadon McCann - Carter Wilkie - Mael Lavigne

DEFENCE

Etienne Morin - Hunter Brzustewicz

Axel Hurtig - Simon Mack

Mace'o Phillips - Colton Alain

GOALTENDERS

Arsenii Sergeev

Owen Say