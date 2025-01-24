Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sabres

The Flames return home for a quick stop, taking on the Buffalo Sabres for a 7 p.m. MT puck drop.
Sportsnet One will carry the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.
As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Rory Kerins - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko
Ryan Lomberg - Clark Bishop - Jakob Pelletier
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf