Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sabres

Lines and pairings for Thursday's tilt against Buffalo

CF-ProjectedLineup-2x1
By Calgary Flames Staff
The Flames return home for a quick stop, taking on the Buffalo Sabres for a 7 p.m. MT puck drop.

Sportsnet One will carry the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Rory Kerins - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko

Ryan Lomberg - Clark Bishop - Jakob Pelletier

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

