Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Ducks

The Flames return to the Scotiabank Saddledome for the debut of their Hometown Remix jerseys tonight, taking on the Ducks at 7 p.m. MT.
Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast, with radio coverage provided by QR Calgary.
As per the lines used in warmups, tonight's projected lines and pairings are as follows:
FORWARDS
Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome
Aydar Suniev - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich
William Stromgren - Jonathan Castagna - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Joel Hanley - Simon Nemec
Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf