Krak-ed The Code

261030_CGYvsSEA
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

That's quite the way to bounce back!

The Flames got back in the win column in style, scoring three times in a 4:55 span in the second period as part of a 6-2 win over the Kraken at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Matt Coronato led the charge with four points, Joel Farabee added a goal and two assists while Morgan Frost, Aydar Suniev, Matvei Gridin and Ryan Strome also lit the lamp.

Gridin added an assist to finish with two points, along with a game-high five shots on goal.

The Flames' six-goal output was a season-high, and with the victory, Calgary ran its home winning streak to five games.

Whitecloud is named Player of the Game... on the hardest day of his life

Watch all the goals (and there were a lot of them!) from Friday's win!

Viva Las Vegas:

What a night for Yasmin and James!

The duo are headed to Las Vegas courtesy of Cowboys Casino - and Farabee's second-period marker - after they won the Minute To Win It.

The Flames had exactly one minute to score a goal when Yasmin and in-arena host Grant Buchanan appeared on the Sportsnet scoreboard following the mid-period TV timeout, and they only needed one shot - and 28 seconds - to cash in.

Mikael Backlund entered the zone on the right wing before finding Farabee in space in the high slot. Farabee then picked his spot and fired a low shot through the legs of Seattle starter Philipp Grubauer, chasing the Kraken netminder from the contest with his third point of the evening.

Fans Yasmin and James hit paydirt in Cowboy's Casino's Minute To Win It thanks to Joel Farabee

Our Cowboys Casino's Minute To Win It winners got to meet their hero

The Tone-Setter:

The game wasn't even two minutes old when two of the NHL's biggest players decided to do-si-do. 

Adam Klapka and Curtis Douglas matched up late last season when the Flames took on the Canucks, and the pair started their Friday night with Round Two. Klapka landed one big right, before Douglas earned an extra two minutes in the penalty box.

And on the ensuing powerplay, Calgary made the Kraken pay. Morgan Frost took one touch on his backhand after accepting a pass just inside the Seattle blue line, then from the circle, he wired the opener into the top corner of Philipp Grubauer's net to open the scoring.

Matty Scoreboard:

Call it a career night for Matt Coronato!

The Flames winger enjoyed a four-point evening, on the strength of a goal and three assists Friday.

Coronato earned helpers on Morgan Frost, Matvei Gridin and Joel Farabee's tallies through the first 40 minutes of play. Then, 39 seconds into period three, he added to his goal-scoring account with a wrister from the high slot that flew past goalie Joey Daccord's glove hand.

The product of Greenlawn, N.Y. had a pair of three-point nights on his career stat line to date, most recently Mar. 28, 2026 in a 7-3 win over the Canucks (coincidentally, the same evening that Adam Klapka and Curtis Douglas first got acquainted).

Coronato tallies 39 seconds into the third

Frost opens the scoring with an early powerplay marker

Farabee converts off lovely feed from Backlund

Mambo Number Five:

Mikael Backlund moved into sole possession of fifth place among Flames franchise scoring leaders with his assist on Farabee's second-period marker. 

With the helper, Backlund registered his 610th career point in Calgary silks.

Next up: Joe Nieuwendyk, who had 616 points during his time with the Flames.

Ice Chips:

With Devin Cooley (week-to-week, lower-body injury) and Brennan Othmann (day-to-day, upper-body injury) both sidelined, the Flames called up forward William Stromgren and goalie Arsenii Sergeev from the AHL Wranglers Friday morning, and both took the ice for the team's morning skate. Sergeev dressed as Wolf's backup against Seattle, while Stromgren did not play ... Wolf made 21 saves ... The Flames scored twice on the powerplay, and have now lit the lamp on the man-advantage eight times in their last six games.

Stat Pack:

Shots: CGY 27, SEA 23

Powerplay: CGY 2-for-2, SEA 1-for-4

Faceoffs: CGY 40.6%, SEA 59.4%

Blocked Shots: CGY 10, SEA 13

Hits: CGY 31, SEA 17

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 56.79%, SEA 43.21%

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 50%, SEA 50%

Lines & Pairings:

FORWARDS

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome

Aydar Suniev - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich

Maxim Tsyplakov - Jonathan Castagna - Adam Klapka

DEFENCEMEN

Kevin Bahl - Simon Nemec

Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf (starter)

Arsenii Sergeev

Whitecloud is named Player of the Game... on the hardest day of his life

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Flames vs. Kraken 30.10.26

Walkins by Annie Nadin. Game action by Terence Leung

They Said It:

"We really controlled the game in the second and third"

"In the NHL, it's what you do the next day"

"We were really playing our game the way we want to"

"(Farabee) is trying to help the team play a certain way"

What's Next:

It's a quick turnaround for the Flames, who head south to Colorado for a Saturday date with the Avalanche at 8 p.m. MT. 

Calgary's three-game swing continues with contests Monday in San Jose and Wednesday in Seattle before the team returns home to host the Anaheim Ducks Friday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. MT. GET TICKETS

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