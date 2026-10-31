Krak-ed The Code

That's quite the way to bounce back!

The Flames got back in the win column in style, scoring three times in a 4:55 span in the second period as part of a 6-2 win over the Kraken at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Matt Coronato led the charge with four points, Joel Farabee added a goal and two assists while Morgan Frost, Aydar Suniev, Matvei Gridin and Ryan Strome also lit the lamp.

Gridin added an assist to finish with two points, along with a game-high five shots on goal.

The Flames' six-goal output was a season-high, and with the victory, Calgary ran its home winning streak to five games.