Flames Future Watch Update - 03.11.26

With the 2026-27 season underway, Flames prospects have hit the ice in the NCAA, OHL, WHL, and overseas.
Take a look at how players are doing through the opening month and a half of the 2026-27 season:
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in the NCAA, OHL, WHL, and overseas
With the 2026-27 season underway, Flames prospects have hit the ice in the NCAA, OHL, WHL, and overseas.
Take a look at how players are doing through the opening month and a half of the 2026-27 season:
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
7
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Record
|
GAA
|
Save Percentage
|
Shutouts
|
1-0-0
|
2.01
|
.909
|
0
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
9
|
0
|
5
|
5
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
6
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
6
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
8
|
2
|
9
|
11
Hoskin, Calgary's fourth-round pick in 2024, is off to a hot start in his second season at Merrimack. He currently has a three-game point streak, which has seen him pot one goal and seven points in that stretch. He is tied for second in team scoring, trailing Merrimack leader Nick Pierre by a single point.
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
7
|
0
|
4
|
4
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
7
|
4
|
4
|
8
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
7
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
7
|
4
|
8
|
12
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
9
|
2
|
3
|
5
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Record
|
GAA
|
Save Percentage
|
Shutouts
|
1-1-0
|
3.76
|
.878
|
0
Trejbal picked up his first collegiate win on Oct. 24, making 26 saves on 29 shots in a 5-3 victory over Stonehill College.
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
17
|
5
|
4
|
9
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
15
|
2
|
6
|
8
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
14
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
14
|
1
|
4
|
5
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
11
|
6
|
13
|
19
Harrington has 11 points points in his last five skates, posting four multi-point games during that stretch.
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
16
|
5
|
5
|
10
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
15
|
3
|
3
|
6
Stockselius has scored twice in his last three games in the SHL, helping Djurgardens pick up three wins and seeing his ice time jump to over 16 minutes in his last two skates.
|
Record
|
GAA
|
Save Percentage
|
Shutouts
|
4-6-1
|
2.18
|
.923
|
0
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
13
|
9
|
8
|
17
Shaikhlislamov leads all Tolpar Ufa skaters in scoring and is averaging 1.31 points-per-game through the first month of the season.
|
Games Played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Points
|
16
|
3
|
4
|
7
In addition to his time with Zvezda Moska in the VHL, Matveiko has spent five games in the MHL with Krasnaya Armiya Moskva. During those five skates, he's scored one goal and two points.