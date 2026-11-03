Flames Future Watch Update - 03.11.26

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in the NCAA, OHL, WHL, and overseas

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By Torie Peterson
CalgaryFlames.com

With the 2026-27 season underway, Flames prospects have hit the ice in the NCAA, OHL, WHL, and overseas.

Take a look at how players are doing through the opening month and a half of the 2026-27 season:

NCAA

Cade Littler - Centre - Arizona State

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
7
0
3
3

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Denver

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
8
0
0
0

Aidan Lane - Forward - Harvard

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
2
1
0
1

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Miami

Record
GAA
Save Percentage
Shutouts
1-0-0
2.01
.909
0

Henry Mews - Defence - Michigan

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
9
0
5
5

Jack Hextall - Centre - Michigan State

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
6
2
2
4

Cullen Potter - Centre - Michigan State

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
6
1
2
3

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Merrimack

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
8
2
9
11

 

Hoskin, Calgary's fourth-round pick in 2024, is off to a hot start in his second season at Merrimack. He currently has a three-game point streak, which has seen him pot one goal and seven points in that stretch. He is tied for second in team scoring, trailing Merrimack leader Nick Pierre by a single point.

Carson Carels - Defence - North Dakota

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
7
0
4
4

Cole Reschny - Centre - North Dakota

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
7
4
4
8

Luke Misa - Forward - Penn State

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
7
1
1
2

Ethan Wyttenbach - Forward - Quinnipiac

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
7
4
8
12

Egor Barabanov - Forward - UMass

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
9
2
3
5

Max Curran - Forward - UMass

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
6
0
0
0

Tobias Trejbal - Goaltender - UMass

Record
GAA
Save Percentage
Shutouts
1-1-0
3.76
.878
0

Trejbal picked up his first collegiate win on Oct. 24, making 26 saves on 29 shots in a 5-3 victory over Stonehill College.

OHL

Simon Katolicky - Forward - Sarnia Sting

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
17
5
4
9

WHL

Bode Laylin - Defence - Calgary Hitmen

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
15
2
6
8

Jakob Leander - Defence - Calgary Hitmen

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
14
0
2
2

Mace'o Phillips - Defence - Medicine Hat Tigers

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
14
1
4
5

Chase Harrington - Forward - Spokane Chiefs

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
11
6
13
19

Harrington has 11 points points in his last five skates, posting four multi-point games during that stretch.

Joe Iginla - Forward - Vancouver Giants

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
16
5
5
10

International

Theo Stockselius - Centre - Djurgardens IF

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
15
3
3
6

Stockselius has scored twice in his last three games in the SHL, helping Djurgardens pick up three wins and seeing his ice time jump to over 16 minutes in his last two skates.

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Olimpiya Kirovo-Chepetsk

Record
GAA
Save Percentage
Shutouts
4-6-1
2.18
.923
0

Alan Shaikhlislamov - Forward - Tolpar Ufa

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
13
9
8
17

Shaikhlislamov leads all Tolpar Ufa skaters in scoring and is averaging 1.31 points-per-game through the first month of the season.

Yan Matveiko - Centre - Zvezda Moskva

Games Played
Goals
Assists
Points
16
3
4
7

In addition to his time with Zvezda Moska in the VHL, Matveiko has spent five games in the MHL with Krasnaya Armiya Moskva. During those five skates, he's scored one goal and two points.

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