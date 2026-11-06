'We're Gonna Look Good'

Coronato eager to test out Hometown Remix uniform on home ice Friday

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By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

Look good.

Feel good.

Play good.

There’s something about breaking in a brand-new uniform that gives a sports team a bit of extra juice. Tonight, the Flames will try and tap into that energy when they debut their Scotiabank Saddledome-inspired Hometown Remix kit, as Calgary opens a three-game homestand against the Anaheim Ducks. GET TICKETS

The red uniforms, replete with a shining, gold ‘C,’ pay tribute to the building the Flames have called home for 44 years, from the porthole windows on the sleeves to the Saddledome ceiling stitched through the primary logo on the front.

The NHL and Fanatics unveiled the Hometown Remix sweaters Monday, a Leaguewide special edition uniform, apparel and headwear program which uniquely and authentically celebrates the fans, fabric, and local culture of each NHL team and the cities they call home.

But one Calgary forward got a sneak peek at his team’s sweaters back in September at the NHL’s preseason media shoots in Las Vegas.

“It was really cool to get to go to that,” Matt Coronato said, during a post-practice conversation earlier this week. “There's so many great players there and just getting to go as an honour. It was a lot of fun. 

“It was awesome to get to see the jersey. To get to wear it, and do some stuff in it was pretty cool.”

The League even filmed Coronato’s reaction to seeing the Hometown Remix kit for the first time. And as the video attests, the young winger couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I was like, ‘Wow, it's bright,’ Coronato recalled. “It looks good. I think we're gonna look good wearing them, and I'm excited to wear them Friday. 

“Like even when we wore the ’04 ones (Oct. 24 versus Detroit, and three more times this season), before the game, you're thinking like, ‘This is cool!’ So that'll be exciting on Friday.”

In that win over the Red Wings - part of Calgary’s current five-game winning streak - Coronato admitted his team had a bit of extra energy, a bit of additional spark brought about by the new look.

The Flames will wear these uniforms a total of nine times on home ice, including all three parts of this homestand, which after this evening’s game continues Sunday against the Flyers and Nov. 11 versus the Rangers.

But for Coronato, who’s spent his 208-game NHL career exclusively with Calgary since being selected in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft, the chance to celebrate the ‘Dome in a unique way is special, too.

A new way to send the dear old ‘Dome out in style.

“I mean, this whole year, I feel like it's special,’ he said. The Flames have done a great job with videos and really making it special about the ‘Dome this year. It's on us to play well and make it a special year on the ice too. 

“But I think just being a part of this last year, with how much history is in the building is really cool for us.”

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Hometown Remix Jersey

Talk about some sweet new threads!

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