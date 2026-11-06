'We're Gonna Look Good'

Look good.
Feel good.
Play good.
There’s something about breaking in a brand-new uniform that gives a sports team a bit of extra juice. Tonight, the Flames will try and tap into that energy when they debut their Scotiabank Saddledome-inspired Hometown Remix kit, as Calgary opens a three-game homestand against the Anaheim Ducks. GET TICKETS
The red uniforms, replete with a shining, gold ‘C,’ pay tribute to the building the Flames have called home for 44 years, from the porthole windows on the sleeves to the Saddledome ceiling stitched through the primary logo on the front.
The NHL and Fanatics unveiled the Hometown Remix sweaters Monday, a Leaguewide special edition uniform, apparel and headwear program which uniquely and authentically celebrates the fans, fabric, and local culture of each NHL team and the cities they call home.