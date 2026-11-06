But one Calgary forward got a sneak peek at his team’s sweaters back in September at the NHL’s preseason media shoots in Las Vegas.

“It was really cool to get to go to that,” Matt Coronato said, during a post-practice conversation earlier this week. “There's so many great players there and just getting to go as an honour. It was a lot of fun.

“It was awesome to get to see the jersey. To get to wear it, and do some stuff in it was pretty cool.”

The League even filmed Coronato’s reaction to seeing the Hometown Remix kit for the first time. And as the video attests, the young winger couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I was like, ‘Wow, it's bright,’ Coronato recalled. “It looks good. I think we're gonna look good wearing them, and I'm excited to wear them Friday.

“Like even when we wore the ’04 ones (Oct. 24 versus Detroit, and three more times this season), before the game, you're thinking like, ‘This is cool!’ So that'll be exciting on Friday.”