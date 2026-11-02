Projected Lineup - Flames @ Sharks

The Flames kick off the week in NorCal, taking on the Sharks for the first meeting of the season tonight at 8 p.m MT
The contest can be streamed on Sportsnet+, with radio coverage provided by QR Calgary.
As per the lines used in morning skate, tonight's projected lines and pairings are as follows:
FORWARDS
Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome
Aydar Suniev - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich
William Stromgren - Jonathan Castagna - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Simon Nemec
Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf