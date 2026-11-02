Projected Lineup - Flames @ Sharks

Lines and pairings for tonight's clash in San Jose

projected sj nov. 2
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames kick off the week in NorCal, taking on the Sharks for the first meeting of the season tonight at 8 p.m MT 

The contest can be streamed on Sportsnet+, with radio coverage provided by QR Calgary.

As per the lines used in morning skate, tonight's projected lines and pairings are as follows:

FORWARDS

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome

Aydar Suniev - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich

William Stromgren - Jonathan Castagna - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Simon Nemec

Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

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