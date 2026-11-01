Projected Lineup - Flames @ Avalanche

The Flames hit the road for a three-game swing, starting tonight in Denver for the second meeting of the season against the Avalanche.
Game time is 8 p.m. MT. with Sportsnet West carrying the television broadcast, and the radio coverage provided by QR Calgary.
As per the lines used in warmups, tonight's projected lines and pairings are as follows:
FORWARDS
Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome
Aydar Suniev - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich
Maxim Tsyplakov - Jonathan Castagna - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Simon Nemec
Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Arsenii Sergeev