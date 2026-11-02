Flames, NHL, Fanatics Unveil Hometown Remix Jersey, Apparel, Headwear Collection

Hometown Remix jerseys celebrate the people and places that make each city so great. And nowhere is this more poignant than Calgary, celebrating the last year of Flames in the Saddledome. Housing every home game since 1983, this arena has seen it all. Worthy opponents. Dramatic battles. Floods! It’s become more than a building. It’s an anchor for community. A physical legacy. One that will live on in your Hometown Remix jersey. From the signature texture of the arena ceiling on the “88 Gold” front crest, to the iconic window shape debossed into the sleeve striping and the arena roofline reflected in the exterior hem striping, no detail has been spared. On the hem, you’ll also find the year the Saddledome was opened, along with the year it will close, ending an important and storied chapter of the Flames. Even the custom block numbers feature the texture of the shutters. Celebrate for one more year, showing up to home games in your Hometown Remix jersey and honour the impact this iconic arena has had on the city.

“There are few things as identifiable with Calgary and the Calgary Flames as the Scotiabank Saddledome.” said Robert Hayes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calgary Sports & Entertainment Corporation. “For our Farewell Season, we are proud to have partnered with the NHL and Fanatics to create a uniform that pays tribute to the building that has been part of the fabric of this city since 1983. The Hometown Remix uniform provides an incredible opportunity for our fans to take a piece of the Scotiabank Saddledome with them long after this season is over and celebrate the memories made under its iconic roof for years to come.”

“Few symbols in sports carry the history, pride, and emotional connection of an NHL sweater,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Partnerships and Club Strategy Officer. “Hometown Remix builds on that legacy in a fresh and authentic way, celebrating the fans, culture and communities that make each NHL market unique. Together with Fanatics and our Clubs, we’ve created designs that are rooted in local identity and tell a story about the cities and fans they represent. We’re incredibly excited to bring the program to life and see that passion reflected both on the ice and in the stands.”

“Hometown Remix represents the most exciting initiative our team has designed and delivered with our partners since we hit the ice with the NHL in 2024,” said Dom Fillion, Vice President of Creative Design for Fanatics. “What makes this program so special is the collaboration with each club and together leaning into the history, culture, fabric and identity of every city and fan base to make sure these felt as authentic and personal as possible. We can’t wait to see them worn by the teams on the ice and the fans in the stands all season long.”

Hometown Remix jerseys – both the on-ice Authentic Pro and Premium versions - and a cutting-edge assortment of headwear and men's and women's fan gear, including hoodies, tees and brand new fleece and outerwear styles, are available beginning today across the Fanatics network of sites, including NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca and Fanatics.com, as well as team stores and the NHL Shop NYC flagship store.