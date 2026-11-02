Flames, NHL, Fanatics Unveil Hometown Remix Jersey, Apparel, Headwear Collection

Today, the Calgary Flames, NHL and Fanatics unveiled the club’s Hometown Remix uniform, a special edition look that celebrates the fans, fabric, culture of Calgary and the Scotiabank Saddledome. Part of a league-wide program featuring all 32 clubs, the Calgary Flames uniform was designed in collaboration with Fanatics, the League’s on-ice uniform provider, and the NHL and marks the culmination of a two-year development process.
The Calgary Flames will wear their hometown remix uniforms nine times during the 2026-27 season, beginning on Friday, November 6th, 2026, when they host the Anaheim Ducks at Scotiabank Saddledome.
The Calgary Flames will wear their Hometown Remix uniforms on the following dates, all of which will take place at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
• Friday, November 6th, 2026, vs. Anaheim Ducks
• Sunday, November 8th, 2026, vs. Philadelphia Flyers
• Wednesday, November 11th, 2026, vs. New York Rangers
• Thursday, December 3rd, 2026, vs. Buffalo Sabres
• Saturday, December 5th, 2026, vs. Washington Capitals
• Tuesday, December 8th, 2026, vs. Nashville Predators
• Tuesday, January 12th, 2027, vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
• Thursday, January 14th, 2027, vs. San Jose Sharks
• Saturday, January 16th, 2027, vs. Los Angeles Kings