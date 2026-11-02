5 Things - Flames @ Sharks

Flames kick off November in San Jose (8 p.m. MT/Sportsnet+)

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By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

1. By The Bay

The Flames landed in San Jose Sunday afternoon ready for the middle act in this three-game road swing, but cognizant too of lessons learned from Saturday's 5-2 setback in Colorado. 

The Avalanche top line combined for four goals, and while Calgary outchanced their hosts on the evening at 5-on-5, goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood made some pivotal saves to help keep momentum in his club's favour.

"I thought we had some stretches where we had some pretty good zone time, but (we were) not able to generate," Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska commented post-game. "There's certain hard parts of the game that I felt like we needed more in tonight."

Tonight, a different challenge, against a much younger group. 

But one commonality between Colorado and San Jose is their pace of play. And in that respect, Huska saw Saturday's setback as a refresher on how his group needs to play to counteract their opponent's team speed.

"There's areas that we can work on and make sure we're better for the next time we play this team," he said of the Avalanche. :The challenge a lot of times is the pressure that you get on them and where you put pucks, and if you let them build it, they're hard to handle."

Goaltender Dustin Wolf is likely to draw back into the starter's crease Monday after making way for call-up Arsenii Sergeev in Denver. The 23-year-old Russian earned praise from teammates and coaches alike for the 28-save effort in his second career NHL start, which came just a day on from his arrival with the Flames fold from the AHL's Wranglers.

"I think he did a good job," Huska said of Sergeev. "I think he looked a little bit nervous early on, but then he settled in.

"He made some nice saves as the game went on."

A new month.

In an arena the Flames have found a fair amount of success in, in recent years.

For Calgary, there'd be no better way to start November with some more happy totals.

"I think we got away from our defensive details a little bit"

2. Know Your Enemy

The Sharks had Sunday off, but wake up Monday sitting three points ahead of the Flames in the Pacific Division standings with a 7-7-1 record.

San Jose fell back to the .500 mark Saturday on home ice thanks to a 5-1 setback to the Ottawa Senators; Michael Misa was the lone Shark to light the lamp, as the Senators scored three times in the second period to break the game open, outshooting San Jose 35-23 on the afternoon.

"We were just slow all night. Got outworked all over the ice," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky told reporters post-game. "Started in the first 10 minutes. Probably got it going a little bit, but wasn't even close."

Like the Flames, the Sharks will be eager to start November off on the front foot as they wrap up a four-game homestand. San Jose has dropped three of their last four games, and have just one win in their last five fixtures on home ice.

Young stars Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith sit 1-2 on the team in scoring with 16 and 10 points, respectively. Celebrini broke out in a big way in 2025-26 with a 115-point campaign and just over a month ago, the 20-year-old was named the youngest captain in Sharks history.

Defenceman Jacob Trouba and forward Kiefer Sherwood lead the club in scoring over the past seven games with six points apiece.

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3. Fast Facts

2026-27 Season Series

Tonight's game is the first of four meetings this season between the Flames and Sharks, and both of Calgary's visits to the Bay Area will take place in the month of November.

The Flames will be back in San Jose Nov. 17, before the Sharks visit the Scotiabank Saddledome Dec. 29 and Jan. 14.

Calgary won three of the four contests with San Jose last season, the most recent of which came in the form of a 4-1 triumph at SAP Center Feb. 26. Goaltender Dustin Wolf was the netminder of record for all three Flames victories, including a 17-save shutout at the 'Dome Nov. 13 of last year.

Did You Know?

  • Joel Farabee had the Flames' first goal Saturday in Colorado and enters play this evening with 12 points (5G, 7A) over his last eight games.
  • Morgan Frost is one point away from 200 for his NHL career.
  • Calgary holds a 9-2-0 record versus San Jose since the start of the 2023-24 season.

4. They Said It

Check this space soon for all the conversation from Monday's morning skate!

5. Players To Watch

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