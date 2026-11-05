Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken

The Flames look to end the road swing on a high note, in the final meeting of the season against the Kraken tonight.
Puck drop is set for 9 p.m. MT on Sportsnet West, with radio coverage provided by QR Calgary.
As per the lines used in warmups, tonight's projected lines and pairings are as follows:
FORWARDS
Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome
Aydar Suniev - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich
William Stromgren - Jonathan Castagna - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Simon Nemec
Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf