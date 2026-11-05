Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken

Lines and pairings for tonight's clash in Seattle

projected sea nov4
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames look to end the road swing on a high note, in the final meeting of the season against the Kraken tonight. 

Puck drop is set for 9 p.m. MT on Sportsnet West, with radio coverage provided by QR Calgary.

As per the lines used in warmups, tonight's projected lines and pairings are as follows:

FORWARDS

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome

Aydar Suniev - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich

William Stromgren - Jonathan Castagna - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Simon Nemec

Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

News Feed

5 Things - Flames @ Kraken

'A Pretty Cool Experience'

Flames Future Watch Update - 03.11.26

William's A Winner!

'One Of My Closest Friends'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Sharks

Flames, NHL, Fanatics Unveil Hometown Remix Jersey, Apparel, Headwear Collection

5 Things - Flames @ Sharks

Flames Drop Decision In Denver

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Avalanche

'It's Coming Together'

5 Things - Flames @ Avalanche

Krak-ed The Code

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken

'He Was Really Excited'

Flames Recall Pair From Wranglers

5 Things - Flames vs. Kraken

The Farm Report - 29.10.26