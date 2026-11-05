Flames Settle For Point In Seattle

Once You Pop, You Can't Stop:

Flames Assistant Coach, Video Jamie Pringle and his team got another one right Wednesday.

Two minutes after Sharangovich's first-period opener, Seattle thought they'd tied the game on a goal from Berkly Catton, sending the Climate Pledge Arena faithful into a frenzy.

But wait just a second!

Calgary challenged the play on a suspected off-side and after video review, the Flames' suspicions were confirmed, as the Kraken were one step ahead of the play when entering the offensive zone.

Chalk up another win for 'Chips,' a quick decision that helped Calgary take a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.