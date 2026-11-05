Flames Settle For Point In Seattle

Flames fall 2-1 in overtime to Kraken

261104_CGYatSEA
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

SEATTLE — Matty Beniers scored the overtime winner, helping the host Kraken score a 2-1 comeback win over the Flames Wednesday at Climate Pledge Arena.

Yegor Sharangovich had the lone Calgary marker in the first period, while Morgan Frost's first-period helper stood as his 200th career NHL point.

The Milestone:

Morgan Frost hit the 200-point mark for his NHL career on Sharangovich's first-period marker.

The Flames centre wheeled around the Seattle net, spinning the puck to the right point, where defenceman Zach Whitecloud fired the disc goalward, only for it to be tipped into the Kraken net by Sharangovich from the edge of the right circle.

Of Frost's 200 points, 121 are assists, and 65 of his total points (29G, 36A) have come in a Flames uniform since he was acquired in a multi-player swap with the Flyers in January of 2025.

Sharangovich scores, Frost picks up 200th point

Once You Pop, You Can't Stop:

Flames Assistant Coach, Video Jamie Pringle and his team got another one right Wednesday.

Two minutes after Sharangovich's first-period opener, Seattle thought they'd tied the game on a goal from Berkly Catton, sending the Climate Pledge Arena faithful into a frenzy.

But wait just a second!

Calgary challenged the play on a suspected off-side and after video review, the Flames' suspicions were confirmed, as the Kraken were one step ahead of the play when entering the offensive zone. 

Chalk up another win for 'Chips,' a quick decision that helped Calgary take a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Ice Chips:

Wednesday's contest was the first for the Flames not to be decided in regulation ... Jonathan Castagna won eight of his 12 face-offs ... Simon Nemec led Calgary with four shots on goal.

Stat Pack:

Shots: CGY 26, SEA 29

Powerplay: CGY 0-1, SEA 0-3

Faceoffs: CGY 38.5%, SEA 61.5%

Blocked Shots: CGY 14, SEA 15

Hits: CGY 21, SEA 17

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 24, SEA 18

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 12, SEA 6

Lines & Pairings:

FORWARDS

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome

Aydar Suniev - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich

William Stromgren - Jonathan Castagna - Adam Klapka

DEFENCEMEN

Kevin Bahl - Simon Nemec

Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf (starter)

Arsenii Sergeev

They Said It:

Coming soon.

What's Next:

The Flames return home for a three-game homestand, during which they'll sport those brand-new Hometown Remix sweaters!

First up, the Anaheim Ducks Friday evening at 7 p.m. MT. GET TICKETS

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