5 Things - Flames @ Kraken

Castagna - the Cornell product acquired in a package from the Utah Mammoth last March - logged his first career multi-point game with two assists, and even though the 21-year-old's NHL career is only 12 games old, the centreman holds the poise and maturity of a multi-year vet, on and off the ice.

"It’s a really good feeling when stuff starts going in the back of the net," Castagna commented during an engaging post-practice conversation at Climate Pledge Arena Tuesday. "Our line, I felt like had been getting so many chances and just not quite getting them in every time.

"It felt very rewarding, for sure, but I think it’s important now just to move past that, ‘cause we play (Wednesday) night, and try to bring that same effort."

Indeed, Castagna made every shift count Monday. Two assists, two hits and four faceoff wins in less than 10 minutes of work. But with Klapka, he's developed chemistry, and that line - whether accompanied by Brennan Othmann, Maxim Tsyplakov or, most recently, Stromgren - has been able to set the tone in games of late.

"We have a very simple job, our line. It’s to get out there and bring energy for the guys and try to make a difference, and be reliable," Castagna said. "In terms of moving forward, I don’t think it matters how many minutes we play, as long as we can keep playing that way and making a difference out there, I think that’s when we’ll be successful."

The Ontario product collected a point in his first NHL game, and Castagna's linemate Stromgren hit the scoresheet for the first time in his young NHL career in his 2026-27 debut Monday, batting a Klapka centring pass out of mid-air from just outside the blue paint for his first career NHL goal, a marker that stood up as the decider at SAP Center.

A moment to remember for Castagna, who registered an assist on the play, even if he wasn't on the ice when the puck went in.

"It was awesome," he smiled. "Actually, I went and line-changed. I was on the bench and then everyone started cheering and I started cheering too.

"I didn’t realize it was Strommer until he started coming down the line."

It's that youthful energy from players like Zayne Parekh, Matvei Gridin, Castagna and even Stromgren in limited duty that's helped invigorate this team.

They're all contributing to the cause. They're playing free. And as Calgary prepares for its fourth and final meeting with Seattle this season (all within the first 16 dates on the 84-game regular season schedule), it's become clear that everyone - from captain Mikael Backlund, to Klapka, to Castagna - is grabbing an oar and helping steer the ship.