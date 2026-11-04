5 Things - Flames @ Kraken

Flames close out season series with Kraken (9 p.m. MT/Sportsnet)

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By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

1. Sight-SEA-ing

Smiles abound at Climate Pledge Arena Tuesday, a rare full practice day in the Emerald City for the Flames. 

On the heels of a 2-1 win over the Sharks down the coast in San Jose Monday night, the squad landed at Boeing Field early Tuesday morning in advance of the finale of this three-game road swing, and run of five games in eight days in five different cities.

Monday's win was spurred on by another vintage Dustin Wolf performance; the netminder turned aside 26 of the 27 shots he faced against the Sharks, while the trio of Adam Klapka, Jonathan Castagna and William Stromgren provided all the offence Calgary would need at the other end of the rink.

See all the action from Monday night's victory in San Jose

Castagna - the Cornell product acquired in a package from the Utah Mammoth last March - logged his first career multi-point game with two assists, and even though the 21-year-old's NHL career is only 12 games old, the centreman holds the poise and maturity of a multi-year vet, on and off the ice.

"It’s a really good feeling when stuff starts going in the back of the net," Castagna commented during an engaging post-practice conversation at Climate Pledge Arena Tuesday. "Our line, I felt like had been getting so many chances and just not quite getting them in every time.

"It felt very rewarding, for sure, but I think it’s important now just to move past that, ‘cause we play (Wednesday) night, and try to bring that same effort."

Indeed, Castagna made every shift count Monday. Two assists, two hits and four faceoff wins in less than 10 minutes of work. But with Klapka, he's developed chemistry, and that line - whether accompanied by Brennan Othmann, Maxim Tsyplakov or, most recently, Stromgren - has been able to set the tone in games of late.

"We have a very simple job, our line. It’s to get out there and bring energy for the guys and try to make a difference, and be reliable," Castagna said. "In terms of moving forward, I don’t think it matters how many minutes we play, as long as we can keep playing that way and making a difference out there, I think that’s when we’ll be successful."

The Ontario product collected a point in his first NHL game, and Castagna's linemate Stromgren hit the scoresheet for the first time in his young NHL career in his 2026-27 debut Monday, batting a Klapka centring pass out of mid-air from just outside the blue paint for his first career NHL goal, a marker that stood up as the decider at SAP Center.

A moment to remember for Castagna, who registered an assist on the play, even if he wasn't on the ice when the puck went in.

"It was awesome," he smiled. "Actually, I went and line-changed. I was on the bench and then everyone started cheering and I started cheering too.

"I didn’t realize it was Strommer until he started coming down the line."

It's that youthful energy from players like Zayne Parekh, Matvei Gridin, Castagna and even Stromgren in limited duty that's helped invigorate this team.

They're all contributing to the cause. They're playing free. And as Calgary prepares for its fourth and final meeting with Seattle this season (all within the first 16 dates on the 84-game regular season schedule), it's become clear that everyone - from captain Mikael Backlund, to Klapka, to Castagna - is grabbing an oar and helping steer the ship.

"It felt very rewarding"

2. Know Your Enemy

For the second straight game, the Flames will square off against a team debuting their Hometown Remix jersey, as the Kraken will show off their new 'Anchor' silks for the first time this evening. 

Also expected to grace Seattle ice for the first time as a hometown player is forward Matthew Wood, acquired from the Nashville Predators over the weekend in a one-for-one swap with Shane Wright. 

The Kraken have not played since Friday's 6-2 loss to the Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome and are expected to line Wood - the No. 15 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft - a role on right wing alongside leading the team's leading point-getter, Chandler Stephenson, and the club's top goal-scorer, Freddy Gaudreau.

"Super-grateful to be here, obviously a great organization," Wood, who was born in Lethbridge but raised just across the border from Seattle in Nanaimo, B.C., told reporters Tuesday. "It’s a bonus to be close to home and maybe see family a bit more. 

"I’m loving it, super-excited to get to work with everyone. I’m really fortunate."

Wood had 17 goals last season with Nashville in his first full professional campaign, but the 21-year-old, who was a college teammate of Calgary netminder Arsenii Sergeev for two seasons at the University of Connecticut, says his new environs might well provide him the perfect spot to round out his game.

"I’m a pretty offensive player, I like to produce, score goals," he said. I have enjoyed working on the (defensive) side of my game the last couple of years.

"I love to improve all parts of my game, and I think this is a great place to do that."

Aside from Kraken forward Berkly Catton - whom he roomed with while representing Canada at the 2023 U18 World Championship - Wood is still getting to know his new teammates.

But he'll have plenty of time to do exactly that, really soon. After tonight's game, and Saturday's home date with the Rangers, Seattle will head overseas to Finland for a two-game set with the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes.

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3. Fast Facts

2026-27 Season Series

Tonight's game marks the fourth and final meeting between Calgary and Seattle this season, with the winning team having scored six goals in each of the first three encounters.

After the Kraken scored matching 6-1 wins Oct. 1 and 4, the Flames exacted revenge on the Kraken with a 6-2 triumph at the 'Dome this past Friday. Matt Coronato led the way with a goal and three assists, Joel Farabee chipped in with a goal and two helpers while Morgan Frost, Matvei Gridin, Ryan Strome and Aydar Suniev also lit the lamp. Dustin Wolf turned aside 20 of the 22 shots he faced.

Did You Know?

  • Ryan Strome has two goals in three contests versus Seattle this season.
  • The eight career points amassed by Coronato versus the Kraken are his second-highest total against any of the 31 other NHL clubs (Anaheim - 11).
  • Frost is one point away from 200 for his NHL career.

4. They Said It

Check this space soon for all the buzz from Wednesday's morning skate!

5. Players To Watch

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