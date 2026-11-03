SEATTLE — On this practice day in the Pacific Northwest, Dusty Nickel is one of the first guys to the rink.
The Flames arrived in the Emerald City after midnight, zipping up the Coast after a 2-1 win Monday in San Jose. Nickel, the team’s full-time emergency back-up goalie (or EBUG, for short), takes the ice in his Flames gear to stand between the pipes for NHL shooters.
A dream come true, right?
Monday in the SAP Center press box, shortly after Adam Klapka opened the scoring in the first period, Nickel marvelled at the sheer velocity the 6’8” winger placed on his high slot shot, torquing his stick in a way only a man of his size and strength could do.
His is the kind of shot that leaves softball-sized welts in places that padding doesn’t quite protect.
But Nickel, 35, stands in there. Living the dream for his hometown NHL club thanks to new regulations instituted by the League this season.
“It's been awesome,” Nickel said of his new, seasonal gig. “It's a pretty cool experience to get along to be able to go on the road with the guys, travel on the plane, stay in nice hotels.
“I’m still skating a lot. It's been a great experience so far.”
A former netminder in the AJHL, SJHL and at Mount Royal University, Nickel has plied his trade in the family construction business, while in seasons past serving as the local EBUG in Calgary.
The side gig hit a new level back in November of 2023, when then-Flames netminder Jacob Markstrom fell ill right before a home game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Nickel was pressed into duty as the backup, taking warmup and sitting on the bench as Dan Vladar and Calgary scored a 2-1 overtime win.