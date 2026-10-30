Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken

Lines and pairings for tonight's tilt against Seattle

projected sea oct. 30
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames kick off a back-to-back tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome, taking on the Seattle Kraken at 6 p.m. MT. 

Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast, with radio coverage provided by QR Calgary.

As per the lines used in warmups, tonight's projected lines and pairings are as follows:

FORWARDS

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome

Aydar Suniev - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich

Maxim Tsyplakov - Jonathan Castagna - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Simon Nemec

Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

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