Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken

The Flames kick off a back-to-back tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome, taking on the Seattle Kraken at 6 p.m. MT.
Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast, with radio coverage provided by QR Calgary.
As per the lines used in warmups, tonight's projected lines and pairings are as follows:
FORWARDS
Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome
Aydar Suniev - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich
Maxim Tsyplakov - Jonathan Castagna - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Simon Nemec
Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf