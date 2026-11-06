5 Things - Flames vs. Ducks

1. Home Fires

After five games in eight days - in five different cities - the Flames are home for a three-game spell that begins this evening against the Ducks.

The last week has been the heaviest portion of Calgary's season to date, but the team flew home to the Stampede City Thursday with three of a possible four points from their two most recent outings, a 2-1 win at San Jose and a 2-1 overtime setback Wednesday night in Seattle.

Mikael Backlund discussed the bigger picture post-game at Climate Pledge Arena Wednesday, expressing disappointment at the dropped extra point, but more importantly, the captain was appreciative of the effort put forward to bounce back on the three-game trip after losing the opener in Colorado.

"I told the guys after the game, not the result we wanted, but big points, and a good effort after a hard trip," Backlund said Wednesday night.

"I give a lot of credit to the boys, for going through the game, competing, the effort was there. Now, you've got to bounce back at home."

And home has been exactly the landing pad the Flames have needed to start the campaign. Calgary enters play tonight with a five-game winning streak beneath the Saddle, a run dating back to an Oct. 18 win over the defending Stanley Cup champion Hurricanes.

"We always enjoy playing at home and in front of our fans," Backlund said. "We'll be excited to come back home and try (to) keep that streak going."

Off the ice, the team assigned goaltender Arsenii Sergeev to the AHL's Wranglers Thursday, which bodes well for a clean bill of health for netminder Devin Cooley. The 6'5" puck-stopper had been on fire - especially at home - before suffering a lower-body ailment Oct. 26 in Edmonton. Running mate Dustin Wolf surrendered only five goals over his three starts since the Cooley injury, earning five of a possible six points, while Sergeev got into his second career NHL contest this past Saturday at Colorado.