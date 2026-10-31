5 Things - Flames @ Avalanche

1. About Last Night

Six goals.

Two points.

And plenty of good cheer as the Flames headed south to Denver Friday evening, following a 6-2 victory over the Kraken at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Matt Coronato led the charge with a career-high four-point night, and Calgary spread around the offence, getting their half-dozen goals from six different skaters to extend the team's home winning streak to five games.

After the contest, though, Coronato pointed to a first-period tilt between hulking forwards Adam Klapka and Curtis Douglas as the kick-starter to a night full of happy totals.

"Klapper did a great job right off the bat, getting us going," Coronato said. "I think the second and third, we were really playing our game the way we want to.

"I thought it was a great effort from everyone."

For Head Coach Ryan Huska, seeing Coronato's line rewarded offensively was pleasing, but the bench boss made sure to mention his linemate - Joel Farabee - whose recent form has been integral to the line's success.

"Matt’s kind of always moved the puck around. Right now it seems like when he’s moving it to someone, they’re finishing, or he’s got the secondary assist, whatever the case may be," said Huska. "I think Joel’s playing very well.

"When you have another person on that line that is carrying the load a little bit, it makes it easier on Matt, so he doesn’t feel like he has to all the time."

Tonight, a new test. And a daunting one, against a Colorado squad that enters play with a 5-1-1 home record this season.

Not to mention the daunting travel schedule, one that now sees Calgary play three games in four nights in three different cities.

But if the Flames' recent home form is any indication, there's no doubt this group is up for the challenge.