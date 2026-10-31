5 Things - Flames @ Avalanche

Flames visit Mile High City for Halloween showdown (8 p.m. MT/Sportsnet)

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By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

1. About Last Night

Six goals. 

Two points.

And plenty of good cheer as the Flames headed south to Denver Friday evening, following a 6-2 victory over the Kraken at the Scotiabank Saddledome. 

Matt Coronato led the charge with a career-high four-point night, and Calgary spread around the offence, getting their half-dozen goals from six different skaters to extend the team's home winning streak to five games.

After the contest, though, Coronato pointed to a first-period tilt between hulking forwards Adam Klapka and Curtis Douglas as the kick-starter to a night full of happy totals.

"Klapper did a great job right off the bat, getting us going," Coronato said. "I think the second and third, we were really playing our game the way we want to.

"I thought it was a great effort from everyone."

For Head Coach Ryan Huska, seeing Coronato's line rewarded offensively was pleasing, but the bench boss made sure to mention his linemate - Joel Farabee - whose recent form has been integral to the line's success.

"Matt’s kind of always moved the puck around. Right now it seems like when he’s moving it to someone, they’re finishing, or he’s got the secondary assist, whatever the case may be," said Huska. "I think Joel’s playing very well.

"When you have another person on that line that is carrying the load a little bit, it makes it easier on Matt, so he doesn’t feel like he has to all the time." 

Tonight, a new test. And a daunting one, against a Colorado squad that enters play with a 5-1-1 home record this season.

Not to mention the daunting travel schedule, one that now sees Calgary play three games in four nights in three different cities.

But if the Flames' recent home form is any indication, there's no doubt this group is up for the challenge.

Watch all the goals (and there were a lot of them!) from Friday's win!

2. Know Your Enemy

The Avalanche enter play Saturday sitting in third place in the Central Division behind the Wild and Mammoth, respectively, having last skated Wednesday on home ice in a 5-2 victory over the Devils. 

Jaden Schwartz and former Flame Nazem Kadri each had a goal and an assist, as Colorado scored four third-period goals on their way to two more points in the friendly confines of Ball Arena.

"I thought it was a good, solid effort from all of our guys. We get contributions from everybody,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar told reporters post-game. "Growth for me was there was a simplicity to our offence.

"It was highly effective ... like I think it's repeatable, regardless of your opponent."

The Avalanche fired 45 shots on goal in Wednesday's win, the sixth time already this season in which Colorado has scored five or more goals in a single contest.

Nathan MacKinnon (8G, 14A) is the high man offensively, sitting fifth among the NHL's scoring leaders, while Artturi Lehkonen leads the club with 10 goals.

Mackenzie Blackwood has six of the team's seven victories between the pipes, though running mate Scott Wedgewood was the goalie of record when these two sides first met 23 days ago.

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3. Fast Facts

2026-27 Season Series

This evening's game marks Part Two of the three-chapter season series between the Flames and Avalanche, with tonight's contest also serving as Calgary's lone visit to the Mile High City. 

Colorado took the opener by a 7-3 final score Oct. 8 at the 'Dome; Adam Klapka, Mikael Backlund and Kevin Bahl were the Calgary goal-getters that evening. 

After tonight's game, the two teams won't meet again until April 8, for the second-to-last regular-season home game inside the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Did You Know?

  • The Flames enter play Saturday tied for the best record in the NHL (5-1-0, also - New Jersey Devils) since Oct. 18. And during that span, Calgary's powerplay is humming at a 44.1% efficiency rate, scoring eight times in 18 opportunities. 
  • Joel Farabee and Matt Coronato are tied for second among NHL scoring leaders since that 3-2 victory over the Hurricanes Oct. 18, each with 10 points.
  • The Flames hold a 7-1-1 record when Matvei Gridin scores a goal.
Game Notes - Flames @ Avalanche 31.10.26
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Download Game Notes - Flames @ Avalanche 31.10.26

4. They Said It

Check this space soon for the pre-game buzz from Denver!

5. Players To Watch

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