Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Coyotes - 16.01.24

Tonight's projected lines and pairings versus Arizona

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames kick off a six-game homestand tonight when they take on the Arizona Coyotes at the Scotiabank Saddledome for an 7 p.m. MT puck drop.

Sportsnet One will carry the TV broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.

Jonathan Huberdeau (sickness) will not play in tonight's game. As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards:

Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Walker Duehr

Defence:

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Jordan Oesterle - Nick DeSimone

Goaltender:

Dan Vladar

