News Feed

Flames vs. Canucks Roster

Flames vs. Canucks Roster
Flames host Canucks in NHL preseason action

Preview - Flames vs. Canucks
FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Rasmus Andersson

FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Rasmus Andersson
Training Camp Notebook - 23.09.23

Training Camp Notebook - 23.09.23
Pelletier Hungry to Lock Down Roster Spot

'Learned How to be a Pro'
FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Jakob Pelletier

FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Jakob Pelletier
Training Camp Notebook - 22.09.23

Training Camp Notebook - 22.09.23
Oesterle Adds Versatility to Flames D Corps

'Be Impactful'
Excited Flames Open Camp Brimming with Positivity

'Everyone's Excited'
FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Day 1

FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Yegor Sharangovich
'Find The Chemistry'

'Find The Chemistry'
Flames Sign Parker Bell

Flames Sign Parker Bell
Training Camp Notebook - 21.09.23

Training Camp Notebook - 21.09.23
Flames Statement Regarding Oliver Kylington

Flames Statement Regarding Oliver Kylington
Flames Training Camp Groups

Flames Training Camp Groups
Flames Announce Training Camp Roster

Flames Announce Training Camp Roster
Flames Launch New Team App

Flames Launch New Team App
Ending On A High Note

Ending On A High Note

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks

CF_Projected_Lineup_NoSponsor16x9
By CALGARY FLAMES STAFF
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames kick off their eight-game exhibition schedule this evening when they host the Vancouver Canucks at 6:00 p.m. MT.

Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will host the radio broadcast. Tickets for tonight's Pacific Division clash are available here.

Calgary's game group hit the ice this morning, running the following lines and pairings:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube

Dryden Hunt - Ben Jones - Matt Coronato

Martin Pospisil - Connor Zary - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Jordan Oesterle - Chris Tanev

Ilya Solovyov - Dennis Gilbert

Brady Lyle

Jacob Markstrom and Oscar Dansk are a part of tonight's game group, with Markstrom expected to be the starter.