Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks

The Flames kick off their eight-game exhibition schedule this evening when they host the Vancouver Canucks at 6:00 p.m. MT.
Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will host the radio broadcast. Tickets for tonight's Pacific Division clash are available here.
Calgary's game group hit the ice this morning, running the following lines and pairings:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube
Dryden Hunt - Ben Jones - Matt Coronato
Martin Pospisil - Connor Zary - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Jordan Oesterle - Chris Tanev
Ilya Solovyov - Dennis Gilbert
Brady Lyle
Jacob Markstrom and Oscar Dansk are a part of tonight's game group, with Markstrom expected to be the starter.