Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks

The Flames kick off their eight-game exhibition schedule this evening when they host the Vancouver Canucks at 6:00 p.m. MT.

Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will host the radio broadcast. Tickets for tonight's Pacific Division clash are available here.

Calgary's game group hit the ice this morning, running the following lines and pairings:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube

Dryden Hunt - Ben Jones - Matt Coronato

Martin Pospisil - Connor Zary - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Jordan Oesterle - Chris Tanev

Ilya Solovyov - Dennis Gilbert

Brady Lyle

Jacob Markstrom and Oscar Dansk are a part of tonight's game group, with Markstrom expected to be the starter.