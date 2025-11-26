Projected Lineup - Flames @ Lightning

The Flames take a three game win streak into Tampa, taking on the Lightning for a 5:00 p.m. MT puck drop. Sportsnet 360 will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.
As per the lines and pairings during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf