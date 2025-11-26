Projected Lineup - Flames @ Lightning

The Flames take a three game win streak into Tampa, taking on the Lightning for a 5:00 p.m. MT puck drop. Sportsnet 360 will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.

As per the lines and pairings during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf