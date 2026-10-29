The Farm Report - 29.10.26

With five seasons of experience playing together, the trio has built a familiarity that continues to translate on the ice, allowing Stromgren to benefit from the experience and leadership of his linemates.
“I’m just playing with good guys and good players, so it makes it easy for me,” Stromgren said.
“Playing with good players makes it easy for me. I can depend on them.”
For Stromgren, having experienced players alongside him has provided an opportunity to learn while contributing to the line’s success.
Both Kerins and Hunt have spent more time with the Wranglers, and their leadership has helped establish the standard for the group.
“I’ve been here a long time now, but they’ve been here a couple more years than I have,” Stromgren said.
“Just watch them on and off the ice. One’s a captain for a reason. One’s an assistant for a reason. So, you’re happy to play with those guys, and you just learn a lot from them.”
While the chemistry between Stromgren, Kerins and Hunt has been positive through the opening stretch, the Wranglers have also welcomed a number of new faces to the roster this season. Building connections takes time, but Stromgren believes the group has already established a strong foundation through its commitment to the team’s collective goals.
“I think everybody’s in a buying mindset,” Stromgren nodded.
“I feel like we’ve got a pretty, I want to say, veteran group, but a lot of games all between us, so they know what they need to do and they know what’s required to have a solid game or a solid week.”
That shared experience has helped the Wranglers settle into the season with a clear understanding of what it takes to be successful.
As the group continues to build chemistry and work through the demands of a new campaign, Stromgren sees a team that is already committed to the process.
Coming off a strong opening 10 games, Stromgren will look to maintain his early-season momentum as the Wranglers continue their schedule, with the support of two experienced linemates helping him take another step forward.
Recent Games
● W 4-3 at Bakersfield (Oct. 17)
● L 3-2 at Ontario (Oct. 20)
● L 3-1 at Abbotsford (Oct. 24)
● L 4-2 at Abbotsford (Oct. 25)
Upcoming Games
● Oct. 29 vs Laval @ 7 pm - GET TICKETS, WATCH, LISTEN FREE
● Oct. 31 vs Laval @ 12 pm - GET TICKETS, WATCH, LISTEN FREE
● Nov. 6 at Colorado @ 8:05 pm - WATCH, LISTEN FREE
● Nov. 7 at Colorado @ 7:05 pm - WATCH, LISTEN FREE
One-Timers
● William Stromgren is one assist away from reaching his 100 AHL assists milestone
● Sam Morton is five points away from reaching his 100 AHL points milestone
● Tyson Gross ranks top 10 AHL rookies in goals and points
● William Stromgren leads the Wranglers in points (10)