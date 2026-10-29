The Farm Report - 29.10.26

Gross, Stromgren off to terrific starts

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By Annie Nadin
CalgaryFlames.com

GROSS RANKS TOP-10 AMONG AHL ROOKIES

Tyson Gross is making the most of his first full professional season, finding his stride with the Wranglers after beginning his professional career with the Flames at the end of the 2025-26 season.

The Calgary product signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Flames before making his NHL debut, appearing in six games to close out the campaign and scoring his first professional goal.

Prior to turning pro, Gross spent his collegiate career at St. Cloud State University, where he served as captain in his final season. 

Now with the Wranglers, he has carried that experience into the American Hockey League, recording six points through his first 10 games and ranking among the top 10 AHL rookies in both points and goals.

“I feel like (we've) gone through some ups and downs already, battling adversity, but it’s been fun. I’ve been having a great time,” Gross shared regarding the start to the season.

Despite the adjustment to the professional game, Gross has found comfort in the group around him. 

With a new season comes new challenges, but the early connections within the Wranglers’ locker room have helped establish a strong foundation.

“I think just how close we’ve already gotten. It’s easy to go to battle with them every night. It’s been fun,” Gross smiled.

That sense of connection has also translated to the ice. 

Gross credits the talent around him and the chemistry he has developed with his linemates as key factors in his early offensive success.

“I think just playing with some great players, being able to build chemistry early with Morty (Sam Morton), and loving playing with him,” Gross said. 

“So yeah, just continue to build and go off that.”

The transition from college hockey to the professional ranks has also brought a change in pace. 

With games coming more frequently than he was accustomed to at St. Cloud State, Gross has had to adjust quickly to the demands of an AHL schedule.

“I think it’s just how quick things turn around. Obviously, with a different schedule than I’m used to, playing a lot more often, which I love. So that’s probably been the number one adjustment,” Gross said.

As he continues to navigate his first full professional season, Gross has also leaned on the experience of his teammates. 

With a mix of veteran leadership and developing talent throughout the Wranglers’ lineup, the opportunity to learn from those around him has been an important part of his transition.

“I think just everyone. Honestly, everyone’s been super, super great. I can say that about everybody, so it’s been awesome,” Gross said.

With his first 10 games in the books, Gross has already established himself among the AHL’s top rookies offensively. 

STROMGREN MAKES STRONG START WITH WRANGLERS

William Stromgren is off to his strongest start of a season with the Wranglers, recording 10 points through his first 10 games as the Swedish forward continues to find his stride in the AHL.

A key part of that early success has been the chemistry Stromgren has developed alongside captain Rory Kerins and assistant captain Dryden Hunt.

With five seasons of experience playing together, the trio has built a familiarity that continues to translate on the ice, allowing Stromgren to benefit from the experience and leadership of his linemates.

“I’m just playing with good guys and good players, so it makes it easy for me,” Stromgren said. 

“Playing with good players makes it easy for me. I can depend on them.”

For Stromgren, having experienced players alongside him has provided an opportunity to learn while contributing to the line’s success. 

Both Kerins and Hunt have spent more time with the Wranglers, and their leadership has helped establish the standard for the group.

“I’ve been here a long time now, but they’ve been here a couple more years than I have,” Stromgren said. 

“Just watch them on and off the ice. One’s a captain for a reason. One’s an assistant for a reason. So, you’re happy to play with those guys, and you just learn a lot from them.”

While the chemistry between Stromgren, Kerins and Hunt has been positive through the opening stretch, the Wranglers have also welcomed a number of new faces to the roster this season. Building connections takes time, but Stromgren believes the group has already established a strong foundation through its commitment to the team’s collective goals.

“I think everybody’s in a buying mindset,” Stromgren nodded. 

“I feel like we’ve got a pretty, I want to say, veteran group, but a lot of games all between us, so they know what they need to do and they know what’s required to have a solid game or a solid week.”

That shared experience has helped the Wranglers settle into the season with a clear understanding of what it takes to be successful. 

As the group continues to build chemistry and work through the demands of a new campaign, Stromgren sees a team that is already committed to the process.

Coming off a strong opening 10 games, Stromgren will look to maintain his early-season momentum as the Wranglers continue their schedule, with the support of two experienced linemates helping him take another step forward.

Recent Games

● W 4-3 at Bakersfield (Oct. 17)

● L 3-2 at Ontario (Oct. 20)

● L 3-1 at Abbotsford (Oct. 24)

● L 4-2 at Abbotsford (Oct. 25)

Upcoming Games

● Oct. 29 vs Laval @ 7 pm - GET TICKETSWATCHLISTEN FREE

● Oct. 31 vs Laval @ 12 pm  - GET TICKETSWATCHLISTEN FREE

● Nov. 6 at Colorado @ 8:05 pm - WATCHLISTEN FREE

● Nov. 7 at Colorado @ 7:05 pm - WATCHLISTEN FREE

One-Timers

● William Stromgren is one assist away from reaching his 100 AHL assists milestone

● Sam Morton is five points away from reaching his 100 AHL points milestone

● Tyson Gross ranks top 10 AHL rookies in goals and points 

● William Stromgren leads the Wranglers in points (10)

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