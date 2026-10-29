The Farm Report - 29.10.26

“I feel like (we've) gone through some ups and downs already, battling adversity, but it’s been fun. I’ve been having a great time,” Gross shared regarding the start to the season.

Despite the adjustment to the professional game, Gross has found comfort in the group around him.

With a new season comes new challenges, but the early connections within the Wranglers’ locker room have helped establish a strong foundation.

“I think just how close we’ve already gotten. It’s easy to go to battle with them every night. It’s been fun,” Gross smiled.

That sense of connection has also translated to the ice.

Gross credits the talent around him and the chemistry he has developed with his linemates as key factors in his early offensive success.

“I think just playing with some great players, being able to build chemistry early with Morty (Sam Morton), and loving playing with him,” Gross said.

“So yeah, just continue to build and go off that.”

The transition from college hockey to the professional ranks has also brought a change in pace.

With games coming more frequently than he was accustomed to at St. Cloud State, Gross has had to adjust quickly to the demands of an AHL schedule.

“I think it’s just how quick things turn around. Obviously, with a different schedule than I’m used to, playing a lot more often, which I love. So that’s probably been the number one adjustment,” Gross said.

As he continues to navigate his first full professional season, Gross has also leaned on the experience of his teammates.

With a mix of veteran leadership and developing talent throughout the Wranglers’ lineup, the opportunity to learn from those around him has been an important part of his transition.

“I think just everyone. Honestly, everyone’s been super, super great. I can say that about everybody, so it’s been awesome,” Gross said.

With his first 10 games in the books, Gross has already established himself among the AHL’s top rookies offensively.

STROMGREN MAKES STRONG START WITH WRANGLERS

William Stromgren is off to his strongest start of a season with the Wranglers, recording 10 points through his first 10 games as the Swedish forward continues to find his stride in the AHL.

A key part of that early success has been the chemistry Stromgren has developed alongside captain Rory Kerins and assistant captain Dryden Hunt.