The thrill of the chase.

Each pack offering limitless possibilities.

Anyone who collected hockey cards as a kid (or adult) knows the feeling, the rush of getting your favourite player, an autograph, or a prized rookie.

But what if you opened a pack and pulled … Dad!

That’s exactly what happened for Joel Hanley and his four year-old son Hudson recently, all documented on Instagram on a wholesome reel that’s gone viral over the past couple of days.

“He started getting to like Pokemon cards and then, um, we kind of forgot them when we came back to Calgary,” Hanley shared Friday morning. “I kind of went on ChatGPT, Google, and I was just like, ‘Are there any of my cards available in any of these packs?’ And then I saw that there was a Upper Deck series that was coming out in a week, so I thought, ‘Alright, I'm gonna get this and then we'll play a game, see if we can find my cards.’

“I told him, ‘We can open one pack a day.’ We ended up opening like 20 packs.”

Until the great reveal: a Joel Hanley Upper Deck card.

Just the sight of it sent young Hudson screaming down the hallway of the Hanley family home.

“It was so cool,” said the elder Hanley. “He loves hockey, he loves like watching the games and he's starting to play.

“He always wanted to collect the Calgary cards, whenever we got a Calgary card he was super hyped, and then, obviously, when we got mine, he was really excited.”