Flames Recall Pair From Wranglers

The Flames have recalled forward William Stromgren and goaltender Arsenii Sergeev from the Calgary Wranglers.

Stromgren currently ranks second among all Wranglers skaters in scoring, with three goals and 11 points through 11 games this season. He made his NHL in the 2025-26 season, skating in three games with the Flames in January. The Swede was selected by Calgary in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Sergeev has suited up in six games with the Wranglers this year, posting a 4-2-0 record with a 2.86 GAA and a .907 save percentage. He made his NHL on Apr. 16, picking up his first victory with a 27-save performance in Flames' 3-1 win over the LA Kings.