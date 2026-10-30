5 Things - Flames vs. Kraken

1. Wolf's Pack

It's Dustin Wolf's crease.

No doubt about it.

The Flames' No.-1 netminder came on in relief Wednesday, and is primed to take the reins again this evening as Calgary begins a difficult back-to-back set against Seattle at the Scotiabank Saddledome. GET TICKETS

That record-scratch moment that took place at the start of the second period Wednesday involved Wolf assuming crease duties, after Devin Cooley was forced out of his fifth straight start following a crease collision with Edmonton's Colton Dach. Pressed into action, Wolf stopped 20 of 23 shots, his best coming in the form of a low-slot robbery when Oilers star Leon Draisaitl found just enough time and space to release a dangerous effort late in the second period.

"(A) back-to-back, coming up with tougher travel, so we'll have to see how things go here," Head Coach Ryan Huska said of the 48 hours ahead. "Then we'll be able to make the call as to who's going to play for us (Saturday) in Colorado."

But Wolf is ready to handle a heavy workload if need be.

After all, he's done it his entire career.

Huska did not have an update Thursday on Cooley's lower-body ailment. Arsenii Sergeev - the de facto No. 1 with the AHL's Wranglers - made 36 saves Thursday in Calgary's 4-2 victory over Laval.

Even though Wolf has not started a game in more than two weeks, Huska notes his netminder has been far from idle, adding his confidence in Wolf has never waned.

"He's a terrific young goaltender, and having this time while Devin was on the heater gives him an opportunity to kind of refocus and settle himself again," Huska said. "He got put in a tough situation (in Edmonton), And I thought he just got better and better with every minute that went by.

"He's going to get a chance to go now and we're expecting him to be our best player."

But as with just about every situation thrust before them, these Flames are sure to continue adopting their 'One Game At A Time' mentality.

And make no mistake, this particular game offers a shot at redemption.

Seattle scored a pair of 6-1 wins over Calgary at the start of October, and for Huska, Friday's game offers his group a chance to give the Kraken a more accurate reflection of what Flames hockey is all about.

"We're playing a much better brand of hockey right now," Huska explained. "Seattle's done a good job all year, the way they played the game, but I feel like we're at a better place now than what we were. So I think our group is looking forward to playing (Friday).

"And again, our crowd had almost been outstanding. That's one thing, too. It's been a lot of fun to play in this building. We know we're a better team than what we showed our first two games of the year."