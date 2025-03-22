Projected Lineup - Flames @ Islanders

ELMONT, N.Y. — The Flames look to end their four-game road trip with a win against the Islanders today (2 p.m. MT / Sportsnet).
Dan Vladar will get the start between the pipes, while Joel Farabee is out due to illness.
MacKenzie Weegar was also a late scratch due to a lower-body injury.
As per the lines and pairings used in warmup, today's projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Dryden Hunt - Yegor Sharangovich - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka
Defence
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal
Jake Bean - Daniil Miromanov
Goaltender
Dan Vladar