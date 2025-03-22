Projected Lineup - Flames @ Islanders

Tonday's projected lines and pairings on Long Island

CF-ProjectedLineup-2x1

ELMONT, N.Y. — The Flames look to end their four-game road trip with a win against the Islanders today (2 p.m. MT / Sportsnet).

Dan Vladar will get the start between the pipes, while Joel Farabee is out due to illness.

MacKenzie Weegar was also a late scratch due to a lower-body injury.

As per the lines and pairings used in warmup, today's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Dryden Hunt - Yegor Sharangovich - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

Defence

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

Jake Bean - Daniil Miromanov

Goaltender

Dan Vladar

