Projected Lineup - Flames @ Coyotes

Tonight's projected lines and pairings in Arizona

CF_Projected_Lineup16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
TEMPE - The Flames kick off their two-game road swing this evening when they take on the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m. MT (Sportsnet 1).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmup at Mullett Arena, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Jordan Oesterle - Nick DeSimone

GOALTENDER

Jacob Markstrom

