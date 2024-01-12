Projected Lineup - Flames @ Coyotes

TEMPE - The Flames kick off their two-game road swing this evening when they take on the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m. MT (Sportsnet 1).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmup at Mullett Arena, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Jordan Oesterle - Nick DeSimone

GOALTENDER

Jacob Markstrom