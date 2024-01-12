Projected Lineup - Flames @ Coyotes

TEMPE - The Flames kick off their two-game road swing this evening when they take on the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m. MT (Sportsnet 1).
As per the lines and pairings used during warmup at Mullett Arena, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Jordan Oesterle - Nick DeSimone
GOALTENDER
Jacob Markstrom