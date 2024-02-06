Projected Lineup - Flames @ Bruins

BOSTON - The Flames open a four-game road trip tonight when they visit the Bruins at 5 p.m. MT (TV: Sportsnet; Radio: Sportsnet 960 THE FAN).

As per the lines used at the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defence:

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender:

Jacob Markstrom