Projected Lineup - Flames @ Bruins

BOSTON - The Flames open a four-game road trip tonight when they visit the Bruins at 5 p.m. MT (TV: Sportsnet; Radio: Sportsnet 960 THE FAN).
As per the lines used at the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards:
Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr
Defence:
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal
Goaltender:
Jacob Markstrom