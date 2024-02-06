Projected Lineup - Flames @ Bruins

Tonight's projected lines and pairings in Boston

CF_Projected_Lineup16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

BOSTON - The Flames open a four-game road trip tonight when they visit the Bruins at 5 p.m. MT (TV: Sportsnet; Radio: Sportsnet 960 THE FAN).

As per the lines used at the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defence:

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender:

Jacob Markstrom

Related Content

5 Things - Flames @ Bruins

Joined At The 'Shoulder'

'I Like What I Saw'

News Feed

Say What - 'Play The Right Way'

'I'm Not Satisfied'

5 Things - Flames @ Bruins

Joined At The 'Shoulder'

'I Like What I Saw'

Practice Notebook - 05.02.24

Say What - 'He Wants To Shoot It'

Future Watch Update - 05.02.24

'I Play With An Edge'

Flames Recall Trio From Wranglers

Flames Claim Brayden Pachal

‘Start This New Chapter'

Flames Make Deal With Canucks

Team Statement on Dillon Dube

Future Watch Update - 29.01.24

Pospisil Activated, Trio Assigned To Wranglers

Say What - 'Found A Way'

'Tender Moment