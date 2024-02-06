5 Things - Flames @ Bruins

1. Ch-ch-changes

So, to recap:

Andrei Kuzmenko was acquired by the Flames in a trade that sent Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 31.

Martin Pospisil – who suffered an upper-body injury on Jan. 18 vs. Toronto – was activated off IR and has returned to his usual post alongside Nazem Kadri and Connor Zary.

Jakob Pelletier and Kevin Rooney are officially back in the rotation after missing the past four months with shoulder injuries suffered in training camp.

While boarding their flight to the eastern seaboard, the Flames claimed tough-as-nails D man Brayden Pachal off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights, and after taking the red-eye from Sin City, the Estevan, Sask. native arrived at the team hotel at 7 a.m. ET before suiting up for his first practice only hours later.

That about cover it?

In the span of only eight days, the Flames resume their 2023-24 season looking a whole lot different than they did in their last outing, a 1-0 win over the Blackhawks on Jan. 27.

“It feels good to see everyone back and hear some stories about their vacations,” said Rasmus Andersson, who was one of a handful of players to spend the week in sunny Mexico. “There were a lot of new faces and we tried to have a good skate, a good sweat, and try to have some fun out there with the new guys as well.”

The Flames (22-22-5) return from the break with some work to do, staring up at a five-point deficit between them and the final playoff spot in the West.

And it was clear, based on a four-game skid preceding their one-goal, pre-holiday win over the Hawks, that a reset was needed.

“I think a lot of us needed a mental break,” Andersson said. “You notice you're mentally drained - a lot of travel, a lot of games. And then you kind of know in the back of your head, too, 'Oh, it's only two more games, then one more game (until the break).' It's the mental side of things. But it feels good to be back and feel re-energized.”

Andersson’s D partner, MacKenzie Weegar, said the new faces added some “pop” into Monday’s practice.

With tests against the Bruins, Devils, Islanders and Rangers upcoming, the added juice can only be a good thing for this team as they look to mount a push in the second half.