Projected Lineup - Flames at Canucks 25.09.24

The Flames make a quick trip to the Fraser Valley, to face the Canucks in Abbotsford, B.C.

Puck drop is set for 8 P.M. MT with the action streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames App.

Sportsnet 960 The Fan will carry the radio broadcast.

Based off the lines and pairings used during warmups, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Connor Zary - Martin Pospisil - Matt Coronato

Sam Honzek - Justin Kirkland - Matvei Gridin

Jakob Pelletier - Sam Morton - Walker Duehr

Dryden Hunt - Cole Schwindt - Andrew Basha

DEFENCE

Jake Bean - Tyson Barrie

Jarred Tinordi - Jeremie Poirier

Ilya Solovyov - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley