Projected Lineup - Flames at Canucks 25.09.24

The Flames make a quick trip to the Fraser Valley, to face the Canucks in Abbotsford, B.C.
Puck drop is set for 8 P.M. MT with the action streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames App.
Sportsnet 960 The Fan will carry the radio broadcast.
Based off the lines and pairings used during warmups, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Connor Zary - Martin Pospisil - Matt Coronato
Sam Honzek - Justin Kirkland - Matvei Gridin
Jakob Pelletier - Sam Morton - Walker Duehr
Dryden Hunt - Cole Schwindt - Andrew Basha
DEFENCE
Jake Bean - Tyson Barrie
Jarred Tinordi - Jeremie Poirier
Ilya Solovyov - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDERS
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley