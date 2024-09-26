Projected Lineup - Flames at Canucks 25.09.24

Projected lines and pairings for tonight's contest in Abbotsford, B.C.

240925_lineup
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames make a quick trip to the Fraser Valley, to face the Canucks in Abbotsford, B.C.

Puck drop is set for 8 P.M. MT with the action streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames App.

Sportsnet 960 The Fan will carry the radio broadcast.

Based off the lines and pairings used during warmups, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Connor Zary - Martin Pospisil - Matt Coronato

Sam Honzek - Justin Kirkland - Matvei Gridin

Jakob Pelletier - Sam Morton - Walker Duehr

Dryden Hunt - Cole Schwindt - Andrew Basha

DEFENCE

Jake Bean - Tyson Barrie

Jarred Tinordi - Jeremie Poirier

Ilya Solovyov - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

News Feed

'Really Proud Of Him'

Flames At Canucks Roster

Flames Trim Training Camp Roster

So 'Cool,' He’s Hot!

Exhibition Explosion

Projected Lineups - Flames vs. Oilers 23.09.24

'Very Surreal For Me'

Flames vs. Oilers Split Squad Rosters

SEA-ing Is Believing

Projected Lineup - Flames at Kraken 22.09.24

'Be Trustworthy'

Finnish? He’s Just Getting Started

Where To Watch Flames Preseason Games

Training Camp Notebook - 21.09.24

'Growing My Game'

'Dream Since Day One'

Training Camp Notebook - 20.09.24

Having A Blast(y)!