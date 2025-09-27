Preseason Preview - Flames @ Jets

There's been a bit of a different feel around Flames training camp over the past couple of days.

The numbers have been trimmed, most of the NHL returnees have been put in the same skating group, and the intensity has gone up a notch with only four of the team's eight preseason fixtures left on the docket.

Thursday's skate focused on special teams, while Friday morning, head coach Ryan Huska put his group through the paces with an emphasis on defensive zone coverage, as well as adding another level of speed to their drills as the countdown to the regular season continues.

All part of the plan, according to the bench boss, as the group continues to get down to numbers ahead of the season opener in Edmonton, a game that now is less than two weeks away.

"The first few games, I think, is a lot of getting your feet wet and some younger players getting an opportunity to play," Huska explained Friday, when asked about his team's eight-pack of preseason games. "Now it's about returning players having to amp it up a little bit because they have to be ready for October 8th and if they're not taking the games the right way or practices, the way, there's no chance they're going to be ready.

"I think that's probably why you're starting to see the intensity creep up a little bit more."

That said, the games themselves are all about evaluation.

And because of that, Huska is preparing to lead a group that will provide an opportunity to showcase some of the battles we've seen so far in camp.

"I think you get to this point where the people that are in games, or should be playing games are the ones that are really competing for a spot," he said. "Early on, you want to give some of your younger draft kids or draft picks or prospects and opportunity to see what it's like at the next level. Now it shifts a little bit, where when we go into Winnipeg, not knowing their lineup, we're going to get two or three of their best lines.

"So it changes pretty significantly, and we want to see players andf whether or not they can handle competition like that. That's the big part of what these next four games are like."

Huska said Friday that the plan is for Devin Cooley to go the distance in goal, as did Ivan Prosvetov Wednesday night in Abbotsford. The likes of Matvei Gridin, Rory Kerins and Justin Kirkland will likely each get looks up front, while Zayne Parekh is expected to draw in on the blueline for his first road contest of the campaign.