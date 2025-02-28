Practice Notebook - 28.02.25

Putting In The Work
With Saturday's game against the Panthers taking place in the afternoon (1:00 p.m. MT, Sportsnet), the Flames held a lengthy skate in Sunrise on Friday. While the team is coming off of a loss in Tampa on Thursday night, for the most part, the coaching staff was pleased with most of their game. They used today's skate to hone in on one particular point.
"We talked last night - there was a lot of that game that we liked," head coach Ryan Huska said. "We didn't have a lot finish so today's practice was about trying to score a few more goals. Listen, when you put some competition into practice, the guys enjoy it and today was a good one for us. We don't have a skate tomorrow morning, it's an early start, so we felt like it was important for us to bring some energy to the rink today."
There were a couple of changes to the lines being run during today's skate but the coaching staff hasn't set tomorrow's lines in stone quite yet.
"We're talking about it," Huska said. "We're not really sure where we're going to go, we'll see what happens with Marty tomorrow ... (today was) a maintenance day-type of thing. We'll make some decisions tomorrow on the lines. I do feel like we've got two lines who are playing right now, the other two are not quite where they need to be so we may have to make some adjustments."
Forwards
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Connor Zary
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka
Martin Pospisil (maintenance) did not skate
Defence
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar
Ilya Solovyov - Brayden Pachal
Daniil Miromanov - Jake Bean
Goaltenders
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf