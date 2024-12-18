Practice Notebook - 18.12.24

Best Buds

Jakob Pelletier and Connor Zary were reunited on Tuesday night, skating together on a line with Yegor Sharangovich against Boston.

Wednesday at practice, the duo were their usual jovial selves - especially Pelletier, who has a goal and two assists in the half-dozen games he’s played since returning from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers.

For him, playing with Zary serves as an extra endorphin boost, and Pelletier hopes their renewed partnership is the start of something special.

“He’s a smart player, he loves to play with the puck,” said Pelletier. “The more we play together, the more the chemistry is going to come, too, but I think we kinda showed (flashes) of that already.”

The two young NHLers were selected in concurrent first rounds in the 2019 and 2020 NHL Drafts and since becoming a Flame, Pelletier considers Zary his closest confidant.

“He’s been my best friend since I first joined this organization,” Pelletier recalled. “We lived together in Stockton, we lived together our first year here. You know, we kinda went through everything together, to be honest.

“I think it’s gonna help us, the chemistry we have off the ice, it’s going to help on the ice as well.”