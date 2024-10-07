Practice Notebook - 07.10.24

The Flames returned to practice at the Scotiabank Saddledome Monday, two days out from Wednesday's regular season opener in Vancouver.
We catch you up on the stories of the day with our Practice Notebook!
Sharangovich to IR ... Honzek to top line ... Vladar ready for regular season
The Flames will open the regular season without the services of their leading goal-getter from a season ago, with news Yegor Sharangovich has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body ailment.
The Belarusian sniper put up 31 goals in 2023-24, and was poised to reprise his role on Calgary’s top powerplay unit before getting tangled with a Winnipeg Jet Friday night in the Flames’ preseason finale.
Head coach Ryan Huska admits Sharangovich’s absence - listed as week-to-week - will be tough to overcome, but that his departure from the active roster presents an opportunity for someone else to take the puck, so to speak, and skate with it.
“It’s tough not to have him for sure,” Huska said Monday. “I think he’s a guy that makes our powerplay better, he’s a penalty-killer for us, and he plays a lot of minutes 5-on-5. We all know what he can bring to the table, it took us a while to figure out who he was last year, but I think we’re all pretty comfortable in knowing exactly who he is now.
“For the games that we’re going to miss him, that’s a big loss for us, but again, it’s opportunity for someone else now.”
Rookie Sam Honzek skated in Sharangovich’s place alongside Nazem Kadri and Andrei Kuzmenko at Monday’s practice, while Connor Zary took Sharangovich's spot on Calgary's top powerplay unit.
Honzek was all smiles as he held court with the media Monday morning, knowing he’s set to be a part of Calgary’s opening day roster.
The 19-year-old’s ascension has been arguably the story of training camp so far.
Honzek had an inkling that he’d made the cut Sunday, but he admits everything started to sink in once it was made official at Monday’s practice.
He says his immediate reflection was on how far he’s progressed since being drafted by the Flames 16 months ago.
“It wasn’t official until this morning (at) practice,” he said. “The first thing was, where I saw myself last year, where I was, and compared it to where I am now.”
Honzek led the team with seven preseason points, including that highlight-reel short-handed marker against the Kraken seven days ago.
But he’s well aware that those moments are ancient history, and the real proving ground begins now.
It’s everyone’s dream (to make the NHL), but now it’s another step to becoming a full-time NHL player,” he said. “It’s great that I made it, but now it’s just, you know, being consistent to show that I deserve this spot.”
Huska, meanwhile, said Monday that Honzek has showed well throughout the preseason, even against NHL regular competition, adding the Slovak forward has been one of, if not the biggest surprise of the past month.
"Probably because it seemed like everybody had him written off before we even started, and he came in and he did a lot of great things for us," said the Flames bench boss. "The one thing that was important was the size, and speed that he played the game with, where he was assertive. Even as a young man, he didn’t look at all out of place when he played against the better competition."
It's a statement that goes back to Huska's Day 1 message at training camp, that jobs were available for those who pushed hard enough for them.
Honzek has done that, and should he make his debut Wednesday in Vancouver, it's proof that hard work pays off.
"He’s forced our hand a little bit, and that’s what I love about him," said Huska. "He still has the same kind of demeanour this morning as he had the first day of camp.
"It’s pretty cool to see."
Dan Vladar will have to wait a while longer before discovering if he’ll get the start in goal in Wednesday’s season-opener.
At 27, Vladar is the elder statesman in the Flames crease, a position that so far, he’s taking in stride following the departure of Jacob Markstrom in the off-season.
Despite an increase in responsibility, the Czech puck-stopper is retaining the same workmanlike approach that’s served him well in his previous 75 NHL games, 37 of which saw him land in the win column.
“I’m just doing still the same thing,” he said Monday. “Every practice, I’m trying to get better, not letting those guys score on me. If I get the call, I’ll do my best, the same as in practice.
“Nothing’s changing for me, but obviously, big excitement for myself.”
And why not be excited. Since arriving in Calgary three years ago, Vladar’s had an eye on the number-one job, biding his time behind Markstrom and now, beginning the new season with 23-year-old Dustin Wolf at his side.
How those duties will be split remains to be seen.
Vladar though, is staying focused on being just as patient now as he was in previous years, making sure he seizes every opportunity that comes his way.
“I’m just focusing on things that I can control, so that’s how I play, and how I get prepared for every single night, it doesn’t matter if I’m gonna play or not, I’m still going to support the guys,” he said. “If I play, I’ll do my best, if not, then I will just support them.
“If I get more opportunities, even better for me, that’s what I was working hard for since Day 1 when I got to this organization.”