Practice Notebook - 07.10.24

Sam I Am

Honzek was all smiles as he held court with the media Monday morning, knowing he’s set to be a part of Calgary’s opening day roster.

The 19-year-old’s ascension has been arguably the story of training camp so far.

Honzek had an inkling that he’d made the cut Sunday, but he admits everything started to sink in once it was made official at Monday’s practice.

He says his immediate reflection was on how far he’s progressed since being drafted by the Flames 16 months ago.

“It wasn’t official until this morning (at) practice,” he said. “The first thing was, where I saw myself last year, where I was, and compared it to where I am now.”

Honzek led the team with seven preseason points, including that highlight-reel short-handed marker against the Kraken seven days ago.

But he’s well aware that those moments are ancient history, and the real proving ground begins now.

It’s everyone’s dream (to make the NHL), but now it’s another step to becoming a full-time NHL player,” he said. “It’s great that I made it, but now it’s just, you know, being consistent to show that I deserve this spot.”

Huska, meanwhile, said Monday that Honzek has showed well throughout the preseason, even against NHL regular competition, adding the Slovak forward has been one of, if not the biggest surprise of the past month.

"Probably because it seemed like everybody had him written off before we even started, and he came in and he did a lot of great things for us," said the Flames bench boss. "The one thing that was important was the size, and speed that he played the game with, where he was assertive. Even as a young man, he didn’t look at all out of place when he played against the better competition."

It's a statement that goes back to Huska's Day 1 message at training camp, that jobs were available for those who pushed hard enough for them.

Honzek has done that, and should he make his debut Wednesday in Vancouver, it's proof that hard work pays off.

"He’s forced our hand a little bit, and that’s what I love about him," said Huska. "He still has the same kind of demeanour this morning as he had the first day of camp.

"It’s pretty cool to see."