Practice Notebook - 03.10.24

Sam-sational

Another day closer to the regular season opener, and Sam Honzek continues to try and stake his claim for a spot when the Flames kick things off for real next Wednesday.

It's safe to say the 2023 first-rounder has been the story of camp so far. Seven points in the preseason, and a role on Calgary's penalty-kill unit at practice Thursday morning.

Huska admitted Thursday he's been surprised by Honzek's performance thus far, both in terms of on-ice performance and self-confidence.

"Last year at camp, it felt like he was getting his feet wet, he didn’t want to step on any toes or ruffle any feathers, he just wanted to try to listen," Huska explained. "He didn’t have the impact that I would have hoped he would have had, when you see him come back this year, he’s a totally different player. He’s a big man that’s using his size, and he’s skating the right way.

"There haven’t been many players throughout our training camp, exhibition season that have played with the consistent pace that he has. He’s done an excellent job. He’s deserving of the opportunity to keep getting more opportunities, and I hope he’ll continue to run with it."