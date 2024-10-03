Flames head coach Ryan Huska took charge of only one group at practice Thursday at the Scotiabank Saddledome, as the club continues to pare down its roster ahead of Monday's deadline.
Practice Notebook - 03.10.24
Honzek deserving of chance ... Morton, Brzustewicz to AHL ... Bahl paired with Andersson
Sam-sational
Another day closer to the regular season opener, and Sam Honzek continues to try and stake his claim for a spot when the Flames kick things off for real next Wednesday.
It's safe to say the 2023 first-rounder has been the story of camp so far. Seven points in the preseason, and a role on Calgary's penalty-kill unit at practice Thursday morning.
Huska admitted Thursday he's been surprised by Honzek's performance thus far, both in terms of on-ice performance and self-confidence.
"Last year at camp, it felt like he was getting his feet wet, he didn’t want to step on any toes or ruffle any feathers, he just wanted to try to listen," Huska explained. "He didn’t have the impact that I would have hoped he would have had, when you see him come back this year, he’s a totally different player. He’s a big man that’s using his size, and he’s skating the right way.
"There haven’t been many players throughout our training camp, exhibition season that have played with the consistent pace that he has. He’s done an excellent job. He’s deserving of the opportunity to keep getting more opportunities, and I hope he’ll continue to run with it."
Promising Pair
Sam Morton and Hunter Brzustewicz were among the players assigned to the Calgary Wranglers Thursday, but Huska re-affirmed in his media session both have the chance to be back in the Flames fold soon.
Morton played a top-six role with the AHL club after signing a free-agent deal last March, while Brzustewicz begins his first season of pro hockey on the heels of a 2023-24 campaign that saw him lead the Ontario Hockey League in assists.
"They were both really good," Huska said of Morton and Brzustewicz's showings during their first Flames training camps. "For Morty first, little bit of an older player, had a little bit of time with the American League at the end of the year last year. He’s very similar to Sam (Honzek) in a way, that he’s been a pleasant surprise for me, so I feel that he’s a player that’s now pushing for that depth role. He’s a very intelligent player, you can see that in the way he plays the game, he’s competitive. And I think he’s got the ability to play with offensive guys too, so there’s a lot to like there.
"Hunter, I felt like he looked really good last night (in Winnipeg) against an NHL team, he did a lot of things well. Number one for me is the poise and composure with the puck, for a young defenceman, and that’s something that’s going to serve him really well.
"The challenge for them to go to the American League is really to make sure they are the hardest working guys down there, if they have the right mindset, they’ll find themselves back up here sooner than later."
Bahl In His Court
Kevin Bahl made his Flames preseason debut Wednesday night in Winnipeg, finishing with an even plus-minus rating over 21:08 of work against a veteran Jets squad.
Thursday at practice, the 6'6" blueliner was paired with Rasmus Andersson, a duo that stands to get a long look in Friday's rematch with Winnipeg at the 'Dome. TICKETS
Huska was asked his thoughts on Bahl - acquired from the Devils this past June - and whether he passed the eye test in his first game in Flames silks against live competition.
"I like the size he has," said Huska. "Not necessarily overly physical, but he uses his body the right way with his reach, and closing in on people, and I thought he moved the puck well. I was quite pleased with him.
"I’m really going to be interested to see if there is a connection tomorrow night between Ras and him, and hopefully that’s something that we can help develop along the way."