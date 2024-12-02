Practice Notebook - 02.12.24

“Johnny was a dear friend, and Guy was more often than not around,” he explained. “It was good seeing him.

“It’s hard, because you try to treat it like - you don’t want to talk about it. We talked about life, and he loves talking about hockey so we tried to spend a lot of time talking about hockey.

“I told him he’s got to help us out there, to get our goal-scoring going," Andersson joked. "He had his own conclusion (on) why we’re not scoring, so it was great just talking to him about that.”

The families were intertwined.

Andersson and Gaudreau were more than teammates, they were firm friends. The pair even shared the role of best man at former Flame Andrew Mangiapane's wedding this summer.

All while Guy and Jane Gaudreau baby-sat Andersson's daughter.

But there’s a sense of comfort, too, in being around the rink - around the sights and sounds as part of a lifetime immersed in the game.

For Guy, a sense of belonging.

For Andersson and his teammates, a safe space to welcome an old friend bearing with an unfathomable tragedy.

“This is his therapy,” Andersson said. I told him, ‘Just come out whenever you want, you always have a spot here on the ice, whenever you want.’

“I hope they can make it out more times this year.”