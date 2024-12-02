Practice Notebook - 02.12.24

Point To Prove
Fresh off his first practice back with the Flames, Pelletier is bent on finding his form at the NHL level.
The 23-year-old has amassed 19 points in 20 games at the AHL level this season, and now, he’s got his sights set on continuing that form with the big club.
“Feels great,” he said when asked about his first twirl back with the Flames Monday. “After everything that happened, it’s nice to be here, to come back with the boys.
“But now, I think it’s on me to help the team win, and to stay up here, and prove to everybody that I can play in the NHL.”
And who’s not to say the former first-round pick couldn’t follow the same trajectory as Connor Zary did a season ago? Zary, a year older, started the 2023-24 campaign in the AHL, but once he earned his recall, he didn’t look back.
Pelletier had a tough season last year, suffering injuries in the preseason and then again four games after returning to full health.
Those tribulations are in the dustbin, and the Quebec City product has his sights set on turning a corner at the NHL level, with a fresh opportunity now awaiting him.
"For me, it’s to kind of come back to the same old Jakob Pelletier that I was here two years ago, or a year-and-a-half ago,” he said.
“That’s what I did with the Wranglers, and I think for me, it’s just to keep going the same way and to (do) the same thing here.”