'Hard To Handle'

Martin Pospisil is set to hit a personal milestone tonight.

But that's the furthest thing from his mind, ahead of this huge divisional tilt against the Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

After overcoming a series of extended absences earlier in his career, Pospisil will hit a new benchmark by dressing in his 64th game as a Flame this season, his most with any one team - at any level - in his hockey career.

He’s cemented his spot in the Calgary lineup by playing a fast-paced, physical style. Not easy on anyone’s body - especially the recipients of the 464 hits he’s doled out over his two seasons in the NHL.

“It means a lot. Trying to do my best on the ice every game, each night,” the Slovak forward commented Wednesday morning. “This is still new for me - lots of games compared to what I played before - still learning how to recover, and be ready each night, and stay consistent.”

One area of consistency: Pospisil’s ability to get under his opponents’ skin.

So much so, he enters tonight’s contest tied for sixth among NHL skaters with 26 penalties drawn this season.

Pospisil’s one of two Flames in that group - Nazem Kadri also has drawn a team-high 26 penalties drawn in 2024-25 - but for Pospisil, it’s all in a day’s work.

“Nobody likes to get hit. It’s more fun to give a hit to somebody,” said Pospisil. “I know for me, it’s tough to play against somebody who’s playing physical and then, maybe sometimes other guys cross the line on me or Kads. (I’m) trying to go to hard areas, win the battles.

“Sometimes when you play hard, the penalty comes from them.”

Physicality is one thing, but when asked about Pospisil and Kadri’s propensity to put their side on powerplays, Head Coach Ryan Huska turned to pace as a real determining factor.

“Those two guys, they draw penalties because their feet are always moving,” said the Flames bench boss. “That’s one thing that we talk about with our players, when we’re checking, just check with your feet, so you don’t put yourself in position to take penalties.

“They’re hard to handle, those two, because they’re always moving. So if you get on the wrong side of one of them, they’re either getting to the net or you’re having to take a penalty on them.”

But hidden in the numbers lies a glimpse of maturation on Pospisil’s part.

Last season - his first in the NHL - he took 13 more penalties than he drew over his 63 games played.

This year, he’s +1, so to speak.

And that’s music to Huska’s ears.

“He’s always walked the line, but I think over the year - and you even look back to last year - he’s grown up, so he’s matured a bit, he understands situations better than what he did before,” he said. “Early on in his career, he’s just, ‘I’ve got to make an impact, however I can make an impact. People have got to notice me when I’m on the ice.’

“Now I think he’s comfortable with where he’s at, he’s got a better idea with how he has to play the game in a physical manner, without putting our team in a tough spot.”

For a team that can struggle to score at times, every powerplay helps, too.

“We certainly take pride in that, giving our powerplay an opportunity to make a difference in the game and lately we have been,” said Kadri, who sits tied for the team lead with 22 goals. “That's crucial.

“If you want to make the playoffs or succeed in the playoffs, special teams is a no-brainer - it's got to be pretty dialled in and to have those opportunities, I think, increases your chance of winning. So, we've got to continue to do that.”

Huska termed the next month for his club as 19 ‘must-win’ games.

Tonight’s showdown - against a bitter rival - is just the next step.

But it’s the type of game in which Pospisil thrives: Gritty, physical, fast.

It’s perhaps no surprise the 25-year-old holds a share of the team scoring lead against Vancouver, too, with a goal and two assists from the prior three games.

Just like his Calgary teammates, he’s had this season-series finale marked on his calendar.

“Of course, especially when we are pretty close in the standings,” he grinned. “We are trying to make the playoffs. I think this is like a playoff game tonight, super-exciting.

“It’s going to be fun.”