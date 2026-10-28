“I think I’m moving my feet a lot better than in the first five games,” he said after the team’s morning skate at Rogers Place Wednesday. "(I’m) shooting more at the net, and that's helping to score goals.”

Here in the Alberta capital, Gridin has fond memories, too. His first NHL goal came in the Oilers’ home rink (in his NHL debut, no less), and Gridin potted a second against Edmonton in the most recent meeting between these provincial rivals, a signature snap shot during a Flames win back on Feb. 4 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

“There’s always extra fire inside you to play against Edmonton,” said Gridin. “A pretty good history in this building for me

“I’m just trying to keep it going.”

He’s been a big part of Calgary’s powerplay success of late, but Gridin has been moving the needle at even strength, too. The 20-year-old has slotted in on a line with veteran Ryan Strome and speedy centre Martin Pospisil.

But according to Strome, Gridin’s approach to each contest hasn’t changed, regardless of whether or not he finds the scoresheet.

“Maybe if anything, he's shooting a little bit more, but I honestly think he's been playing well,” Strome explained Wednesday morning. “Playing on his line, you can see that he sees all the plays. He's very confident.

“Obviously, pucks are going in for him now and he's feeling a little bit better about himself and he's getting talked about, but I think he's been good the whole time that I've been with him, and he's a good player.”

It all comes back to confidence. To self-belief.

And Gridin has plenty of both.

But for every player, those tangible totals - those goals, assists, and all the fancy stats - are the barometer by which their play is most easily measured.

And especially since that first goal of the season, a quick release from the slot against Carolina that helped start that successful four-game homestand, Gridin’s play has been more than up to code.

“I think so,” he said when asked if that tally against the Hurricanes got him on track, so to speak. “I had a couple chances in the first games and couldn't get (one) in.

“It was a nice goal against Carolina (Oct. 18). I kind of got my confidence back and after that, I’m playing good.”